JI Karachi dispatches 24 relief consignments to Gaza

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi has dispatched 24 consignments of humanitarian aid to Gaza, valued at billions of rupees and weighing over 4,000 tons, as part of its ongoing support for the Palestinian people.

JI Karachi Chief Monem Zafar shared these details during a media briefing at the party’s relief centre on Wednesday. He was accompanied by JI leaders Rashid Qureshi, Salman Shaikh, Sohaib Ahmed, and others.

The aid—comprising food supplies, medicines, medical equipment, tents, hygiene kits, and family essentials—was routed through Jordan due to logistical challenges following the closure of the Rafah Crossing on March 18.

Monem Zafar announced that preparations for the 25th consignment are underway and reaffirmed the party’s unwavering commitment to the people of Gaza. “Despite the obstacles, we remain resolute in our mission to deliver essential aid,” he said.

He also highlighted JI’s nationwide mobilization efforts, including large-scale marches, protests, and strikes, aimed at raising awareness and pressuring the global community to act against the “US-backed Israeli genocide” in Gaza.

Thanking the people of Karachi—particularly the business community—for their generosity, Monem Zafar urged continued support and called on citizens to maintain a boycott of Israeli and pro-Israeli products. He also emphasized the urgent need for unified action by Muslim leaders worldwide.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025