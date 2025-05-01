AIRLINK 152.12 Decreased By ▼ -8.16 (-5.09%)
BOP 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.8%)
CNERGY 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-9.22%)
CPHL 82.29 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-4.44%)
FCCL 42.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.1%)
FFL 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.01%)
FLYNG 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
HUBC 131.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.18 (-3.78%)
HUMNL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.68%)
KOSM 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-6.3%)
MLCF 67.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.71%)
OGDC 200.38 Decreased By ▼ -7.43 (-3.58%)
PACE 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.29%)
PAEL 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-3.94%)
PIAHCLA 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.34%)
PIBTL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.61%)
POWER 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.19%)
PPL 148.60 Decreased By ▼ -8.50 (-5.41%)
PRL 27.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.08%)
PTC 19.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-5.44%)
SEARL 81.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-3.1%)
SSGC 37.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-5.24%)
SYM 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.27%)
TELE 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.99%)
TPLP 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-7.71%)
TRG 63.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.11%)
WAVESAPP 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-9.36%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-5.37%)
BR100 11,776 Decreased By -377.8 (-3.11%)
BR30 34,410 Decreased By -1457.9 (-4.06%)
KSE100 111,327 Decreased By -3545.6 (-3.09%)
KSE30 33,993 Decreased By -1274 (-3.61%)
May 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-01

HEC holds graduation ceremony of 300 Afghan students

Recorder Report Published 01 May, 2025 06:03am

ISLAMABAD: A graduation ceremony for 300 Afghan students under the Higher Education Commission’s “Allama Muhammad Iqbal 3,000 Scholarships to Afghan Students (Prime Minister’s Directive)-Phase II” was held at the Institute of Management Sciences (IMSciences) on Wednesday.

Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq (retired), PM’s Special Representative for Afghanistan; Mohibullah Hafiz, Consul General, Afghan Consulate, Peshawar; Engr Muhammad Raza Chohan, Adviser (HRD) HEC; Zeeshan Khan, Project Director (HRD) HEC, and Prof Dr Usman Ghani, Director, IMSciences, Peshawar attended the event.

Ambassador (retired) Sadiq, while addressing the ceremony, expressed pride at the graduates’ achievements, calling it a new beginning in their lives. He praised Pakistan’s generosity in continuing the scholarship initiative despite economic challenges, strengthening goodwill and people-to-people ties.

Emphasising that peace in Afghanistan is vital for peace in Pakistan, he highlighted the continued importance of capacity building of Afghan universities’ faculty and officials, commending inclusive components of the project.

Engr Chohan presented an overview of Phase-II of the scholarship project, approved in 2018 with a capital cost of Rs7.3 billion, running through 2027. He highlighted its socio-economic impact on 3,000 Afghan students, their families and communities, thereby, creating a lasting impact through higher education.

Congratulating the 300 graduates, he emphasised the importance of inclusive participation, particularly the role of Afghan women in promoting literacy, human resource development, and economic progress. He also noted the project's provision for short-term training of Afghan faculty and officials, aligns it with SDG 4 (Quality Education) and SDG 17 (Partnerships for the Goals).

Dr Jamil Ahmad, Member IT, HEC, congratulated the graduates and expressed hope that they would contribute meaningfully to Afghanistan’s development. He also appreciated the support of university leadership, especially in promoting female education and engaging students through co- and extra-curricular activities.

Zeeshan Khan, project director (Afghan Scholarships, HRD) acknowledged the efforts of Prof Dr Usman Ghani and his team at IMSciences.

He called for continued academic collaboration through training programmes for Afghan faculty and officials. Graduation certificates and awards were distributed, followed by a group photo and refreshments.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

hec

Comments

200 characters

HEC holds graduation ceremony of 300 Afghan students

Budget proposals: Independent experts evaluating: Aurangzeb

Pakistan on the cusp of digital economy boom: PM

Country making a big push to become IT powerhouse: PM

Respite only for salaried individuals: FY26 budget will be ‘tough’ without GST relief: FBR chief

Dar says Pakistan won’t ‘initiate’ any escalatory move

Labour Day today

NA body adopts report on Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill: Restrictions on transactions of non-filers from July 1

Profitability of listed banks jumps to Rs173bn

Issues facing rice exporters to be resolved: Aurangzeb

Rs118bn short of target: April provisional collection totals Rs845bn

Read more stories