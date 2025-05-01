Detailed report on India’s pattern of false flag attacks presented

ISLAMABAD: Patron-in-Chief of the Centre for Development and Stability (CDS), Brigadier Asif Haroon Raja (retd), has said that India has repeatedly carried out false flag operations with the objective of defaming Pakistan and misleading the international community. Addressing a press conference at the National Press Club Islamabad alongside Dr. Irfan Ashraf, Brig Raja (retd) presented a detailed report by his think tank on India’s pattern of false flag attacks.

He said that from the events of 1971 to the Pulwama attack, India has orchestrated multiple staged operations, blaming Pakistan without evidence in order to build an international narrative against it. He accused the Indian intelligence agency RAW of being involved in terrorism within Pakistan, destabilizing the country under a covert agenda.

“These staged attacks not only harm democratic norms but also create unnecessary hostilities in the region. False alarms and fabricated threats have become a tool of Indian statecraft,” he stated, emphasizing that accountability is essential to restore public trust and uphold global stability.

Brig ® Raja stressed that RAW’s operations inside Pakistan are not only deceptive but also violate principles of international justice. He said the evidence of cross-border target killings and false flag operations must not be ignored, and India should be held accountable for its aggressive tactics.

In his concluding remarks, Dr. Irfan Ashraf thanked the attendees and speakers, adding that India’s disinformation campaigns are a direct challenge to Pakistan’s sovereignty. He condemned the Indian government and media for spreading fake news, calling for serious diplomatic engagement and a balanced foreign policy to address the issue. He affirmed that Pakistan is fully prepared to respond appropriately at all levels.

