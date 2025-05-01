ABHI, Matco Foods to empower employees with instant salary access

KARACHI: ABHI has entered into a strategic partnership with Matco Foods Limited to offer the Earned Wage Access (EWA) service to the company’s employees.

Through ABHI’s EWA solution, Matco Foods employees can now access a portion of their earned salary instantly-anytime, anywhere, via the ABHI mobile app or through SMS, with funds transferred in under 30 seconds.

This initiative empowers employees to take control of their finances without having to wait for the traditional payday. In a sector where workforce stability is key to ensuring timely production and global exports, this tool helps reduce financial stress and promotes a more resilient and motivated workforce.

“We are delighted to partner with Matco Foods, an organization that shares our vision of financial inclusivity,” said Rayaan Sayeed, Head of Sales at ABHI. By giving employees timely access to their earned income, we are not only easing their financial burdens but also contributing to a more productive and satisfied workforce, he added.

This partnership represents a forward-looking shift in the food processing and export industry. By integrating ABHI’s Earned Wage Access solution, Matco Foods is not only promoting employee well-being but also setting a benchmark for how leading enterprises can integrate financial wellness into their core values. Together, ABHI and Matco Foods are building a stronger, more financially resilient workforce, driving sustainable growth from the inside out.

