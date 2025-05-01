Dry port will be outsourced to Chamber: Railways, ICCI sign agreement

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Railways (PR) and Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) have signed an agreement, under which the dry port of Railways will be outsourced to the Chamber.

Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi during a meeting with the delegation ICCI, here on Wednesday, said that the purpose of this agreement is not only to create business development opportunities but also to contribute to the national revenue.

The minister and the ICCI delegation during the meeting discussed various initiatives for the development and modernisation of Pakistan Railways. The minister was briefed by the Divisional Superintendent Rawalpindi regarding the assets of the Railways in Rawalpindi, and highlighted various strategic initiatives aimed at the growth and modernisation of Pakistan Railways.

Minister for Railways Abbasi has approved the Freight Train project, which will reduce the delivery time for goods between Karachi and Rawalpindi to less than four days. This initiative aims to alleviate the growing burden on roads and provide better transportation facilities for the public.

Abbasi stated, “In just 1.5 years, we have achieved what was not done in the last 20 years. We are utilising our resources in the best possible way to guide Pakistan Railways towards a new and powerful path.” The Freight Train project will not only increase Pakistan Railways’ revenue but will also accelerate the country’s economic growth.

Furthermore, Minister for Railways announced that roadshows will be held across all divisions of Pakistan Railways. He has instructed all Divisional Superintendents to meet with their respective Chambers of Commerce to establish strong collaborations and work together for mutual benefit. “Together, we will enhance the future of Pakistan Railways and open new doors for partnerships.”

Additionally, Abbasi announced a contract for the cleaning of three stations in Rawalpindi with RWMC at affordable rates. He emphasised, “Cleanliness is half of faith, and providing the best travel facilities to our passengers is our primary duty.” He stated, “We are building a legacy here that will be a valuable gift for future generations.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025