PM’s message on Labour Day

ISLAMABAD: Today, as the nation observes Labour Day, Pakistan reaffirms its unwavering commitment to promoting safe, healthy, and dignified conditions for its workers — the real driving force behind our nation’s growth and resilience.

The protection of fundamental labour rights is enshrined in our Constitution and fully aligns with the International Labour Organization’s (ILO) core conventions, to which Pakistan is a responsible signatory.

In pursuit of these ideals, Pakistan has taken significant legislative and administrative reforms to further strengthen workers’ protections. We have ratified key international labour conventions, including the 2014 Protocol to the Forced Labour Convention and the Maritime Labour Convention, while advancing new commitments on occupational safety and health.

For the first time, every worker in Pakistan benefits from a National Occupational Safety and Health Profile, ensuring safer, healthier workplaces across the country. Our government has taken important steps to broaden the coverage and impact of institutions such as the Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) and the Workers Welfare Fund (WWF), ensuring that the fruits of our labour protections are shared more equitably across all segments of the workforce.

Through digitization and labour law reforms, we are building a future where every worker has access to dignity, safety, and opportunity. At the same time, skill development initiatives, particularly through the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and the Technical Education and Vocational Training Authorities (TEVTAs), are being expanded, with a special focus on empowering youth and women with demand-driven vocational training.

