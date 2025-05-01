AIRLINK 152.12 Decreased By ▼ -8.16 (-5.09%)
Pakistan Print 2025-05-01

‘Vacant field vacancies at BISP need to be filled’

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 01 May, 2025 06:03am

ISLAMABAD: The vacant field positions coupled with shortage of personnel are some of serious impediments to BISP’s operational functioning that need to be addressed immediately.

This was conveyed to the newly appointed Poverty Alleviation Minister Imran Shah by Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Rubina Khalid in a meeting, it is learnt.

The vacant field vacancies at BISP need to be filled in immediately to ensure uninterrupted service delivery and to address issues being faced at the grassroots level, the minister was conveyed by the BISP chief, it is further learnt.

The BISP chairperson urged the minister to actively play his role in addressing key issues concerning BISP’s operations, especially the ban on recruitments imposed by the government, officials privy to this development shared with Business Recorder.

The meeting between the two officials was held to review field operations and discuss strategies to enhance BISP’s outreach and effectiveness, said an official statement.

Khalid, according to the statement, also reiterated BISP’s relentless efforts to uplift its beneficiaries through poverty graduation and skill development initiatives such as Benazir Hunarmand Programme.

This flagship initiative is designed to equip beneficiaries, particularly women, with cutting-edge technical skills aligned with global labour market demands—fostering economic independence and long-term sustainability, the statement said.

The meeting concluded with a joint reaffirmation of commitment to expanding the scope and impact of BISP, with both sides having reiterated to delivering transparent, efficient, and inclusive support to the most vulnerable segments of the society, added the statement.

This March, BISP chairperson briefed National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety that the absence of a dedicated cadre and shortage of officers and officials were affecting BISP’s operations.

The ban on recruitments imposed by the federal government adversely impacted the institutional growth and continuity since 2012, the BISP chairperson told the NA panel, adding that BISP relied heavily on deputationists to run its affairs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

