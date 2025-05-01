LPG price reduced by Rs3.2 per kg for May

ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Wednesday notified reduction in the maximum price for LPG consumers of Rs3.20 per kg for month of May.

In a statement, the regulator says that the LPG producer price is linked with Saudi Aramco-CP and US$ dollar exchange rate.

“As compared to previous month Saudi Aramco-CP has decreased by 1.8 percent. The average dollar exchange rate has slightly increased by 0.22 percent resulting to decrease in LPG consumer price by Rs.37.80/11.8 kg cylinder (1.28 percent). The per kg decrease in LPG consumer price is Rs3.20,” it said.

The new price of 11.8kg domestic cylinder has been fixed at Rs2,892.91 which was Rs2,930.71 in previous month of April. For LPG producer, the price has declined from Rs2,443.37 to Rs2,405.57 on a month-to-month basis.

