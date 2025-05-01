Wafi Energy reports Rs873m PAT for Q1 2025

KARACHI: Wafi Energy Pakistan Limited (formerly Shell Pakistan Limited) has reported a profit after tax of PKR 873 million for the first quarter ending March 31, 2025, compared to a profit after tax of PKR 314 million in the same period last year.

The Board of Directors of Wafi Energy Pakistan Limited (WEPL) announced the first quarter results for the company on Wednesday.

According to company announcement, it has maintained its market share despite ongoing challenges in the oil industry, including rising operational costs from changes to the sales tax regime and persistent illicit petroleum trade, demonstrating operational resilience and strong network controls.

In the Lubricants business, WEPL achieved growth in both the consumer (B2C) and industrial (B2B) segments. The company secured key strategic partnerships with Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) such as Hyundai and Suzuki. Additionally, the B2B segment maintained its leadership in the mining sector.

In the Mobility segment, WEPL expanded its Shell-branded retail network, adding four new sites and upgrading three existing stations. Shell V-Power, the company’s premium fuel, achieved its highest-ever quarterly volume, with an industry-leading penetration rate.

