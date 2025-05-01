Reserved seats of PTI: SC to hear review case from 6th

ISLAMABAD: A 13-member Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court will review its own judgment in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) reserved seats case from May 6.

The bench headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan, and comprising Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Ayesha A Malik, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Musarrat Hilali, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan, Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi, Justice Shahid Bilal Hasan, Justice Muhammad Hashim Khan Kakar, Justice Salahuddin Panhwar, Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Ali Baqar Najafi will hear the matter.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, who had authored the majority judgment (8 judges), and Justice Munir Akhtar, Justice Athar Minallah, and Justice Shahid Waheed are not part of 13-member Constitutional Bench

The Supreme Court’s 11 judges on July 12, 24 ruled that PTI is a political party and entitled to reserved seats of women and non-Muslims in the National and the Provincial Assemblies. A Full Court of 13 judges had announced five separate short orders.

Eight judges comprising Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Ayesha A Malik, Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Shahid Waheed and Justice Irfan Saadat Khan passed one set of order, while Chief Justice Qazi and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel released separate note. Similarly, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Aminuddin Khan, and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan wrote their own independent notes.

