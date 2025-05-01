The energy challenge

The launch of the Energy Progress & Innovation Challenge (EPIC) is a step in the right direction for Pakistan’s power sector. By inviting academia, entrepreneurs, and young thinkers to address critical issues such as energy theft, demand forecasting, and grid reliability, EPIC demonstrates a clear intent to localise solutions and drive technological advancement.

What makes this initiative stand out is its alignment with regulatory goals and pressing customer concerns. Coupled with mentorship, financial support, and implementation opportunities, EPIC is more than a competition—it’s a catalyst for sector-wide transformation.

If Pakistan’s energy landscape is to evolve sustainably, such collaborative efforts must be encouraged and expanded.

Mahnoor Zahid (Lahore)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025