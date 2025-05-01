AIRLINK 152.12 Decreased By ▼ -8.16 (-5.09%)
Pakistan Print 2025-05-01

Russia underscores need for dialogue to ease Pakistan-India tensions

Mohammad Bilal Tahir Published 01 May, 2025 06:03am

KARACHI: Pakistan and India should engage in dialogue to resolve their differences peacefully, said Russian Consul General Andrey Viktorovich Fedorov, while speaking at a talk on “End of World War II and the Post-World War Order” on Wednesday, organised by the Karachi Council on Foreign Relations (KCFR) at a local hotel.

Fedorov emphasised the importance of diplomacy and direct communication between the two South Asian neighbours. “We are seriously concerned about the situation between Pakistan and India. I believe both countries must sit down and talk.”

Consul General Fedorov offered deep insights into the historical significance of World War II’s conclusion and the far-reaching changes it triggered in the global power structure. He emphasized the critical role the Soviet Union played in defeating fascism and highlighted how the post-war order shaped modern-day international relations, institutions, and alliances. He underlined the importance of diplomacy, mutual respect, and multilateralism in preserving global peace and security in today’s multipolar world.

The Russian envoy criticised Western attitudes, saying that some European countries behave as though the rest of the world lives in the jungle. He highlighted the Soviet Union’s sacrifices in World War II, reminding the audience of Russia’s historical role in promoting global peace.

Nadira Panjwani, Chairperson of KCFR, in her remarks, appreciated the Russian Federation’s consistent diplomatic engagement with Pakistan and underscored the importance of platforms like KCFR in fostering dialogue and deeper understanding between nations. She also touched upon current global challenges and drew comparisons between past and present geopolitical dynamics.

The event was attended by a large and diverse audience comprising diplomats, scholars, students, media personnel, and members of the business and strategic community.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

