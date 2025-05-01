AIRLINK 152.12 Decreased By ▼ -8.16 (-5.09%)
Pakistan Print 2025-05-01

War will be political, military suicide for India: Sharjeel

Recorder Report Published 01 May, 2025 06:03am

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has warned India that if war is imposed on Pakistan, it would amount to political and military suicide for India.

He emphasised that Pakistan is a nuclear power, and the nation stands fully prepared to defend its sovereignty. He further stated that Pakistan possesses one of the finest armies, navies, and air forces in the world, and every citizen is ready to protect the motherland.

Addressing a press conference, he stated that Pakistan has no connection to the incident in question. He categorically rejected the allegations made by India against Pakistan, stating that Pakistan has consistently condemned all forms of terrorism. He added that the Indian claims regarding the recent incident are unfounded and based on falsehoods.

He emphasised that Pakistan has successfully dismantled terrorist networks within its borders, while India itself has been involved in sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan. He further clarified that Pakistan has been a victim of terrorism, with over 70,000 citizens having lost their lives in this ongoing struggle.

He stated that Pakistan’s martyred leader, Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, was herself a victim of terrorism, and that people of all ages, children, youth, and elders have made immense sacrifices in this fight. He further alleged that India exploited the post-9/11 focus of the international community to wrongfully portray the Kashmiri struggle for self-determination as terrorism.

Senior Minister said that India is perpetrating atrocities and oppression against the people of the occupied Kashmir. He said that Kashmiri leaders have been imprisoned on fabricated charges, innocent youth have been martyred, and the population is being suppressed through the use of force. He also accused India of consistently violating United Nations resolutions.

Memon said that India resorts to propaganda and deception to mislead the international community and the recent Pahalgam incident is yet another example of this pattern. He emphasised the need for an independent, impartial, and transparent investigation into the incident to ensure that the truth is revealed to the world.

He stated that Pakistan is not intimidated by any political manoeuvres of the Modi government, and the presence of an Indian agent like Kulbhushan Jadhav has already exposed India’s true face. He described the Pahalgam incident as a complete failure of India’s security agencies.

Sharjeel said that so-called democratic India has blocked Pakistani media outlets and YouTubers, while Pakistan upholds complete freedom of expression. He further stated that India is already terrorized and its panic is amply reflected. He said that Pakistan is a peaceful country, but it will never compromise over its sovereignty and territorial integrity. He cautioned that if the Indus Waters Treaty was breached, then, as Chairman Bilawal Bhutto has warned, “If water does not flow in river Indus, blood will flow in it.” He said that Pakistan will respond appropriately to any aggression. Although Pakistan is not weak, it wants peace.

Sharjeel Inam Memon nuclear power Pakistan India tensions

