Business & Finance Print 2025-05-01

EBM wins three Golds and one Bronze at Effie Awards 2025

Recorder Report Published 01 May, 2025 06:03am

KARACHI: English Biscuit Manufacturers (EBM) has showcased its marketing mastery by clinching three Golds and a Bronze at the prestigious Effie Awards 2025. These wins reinforce EBM’s leadership in marketing creativity and brand excellence.

EBM’s “Anthem for Education” campaign garnered two Golds for its powerful storytelling and social impact in the Branded Content and Topical Marketing categories. The Peek Freans Heart Beats campaign also secured Gold for its emotional impact and innovative brand engagement in the New Products and Services category as the most innovative product launch of 2024. EBM’s Peek Freans Click campaign also earned a Bronze in the Snacks & Desserts category, further reinforcing the company’s power to drive consumer connection and business results.

EBM also made it to the Top 3 Marketers of the Year at Effie 2025, a testament to its purpose-driven and impactful marketing campaigns.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

