ST returns: PCDMA urges FBR to extend deadline to May 31

KARACHI: The Pakistan Chemicals & Dyes Merchants Association (PCDMA) has requested the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to extend the deadline for filing sales tax returns to May 31, 2025.

In an appeal to the FBR chairman, PCDMA Chairman Salim Vali Muhammad highlighted several technical issues following recent updates to the IRIS portal, which have made it nearly impossible for taxpayers to meet the current deadline despite their best efforts.

He pointed out that errors in calculations in the new integrated Annex H1 and Annex J have prevented a majority of taxpayers from filing their March 2025 sales tax returns.

PCDMA Chairman requested the Chairman FBR to extend the deadline until necessary corrections are made in the IRIS portal and to resolve the technical issues so that taxpayers can file their sales tax returns without any difficulty.

