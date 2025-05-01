AIRLINK 152.12 Decreased By ▼ -8.16 (-5.09%)
May 01, 2025
Business & Finance Print 2025-05-01

Mobilink Bank and Daraz Pakistan partner to empower MSMEs

Press Release Published 01 May, 2025 06:03am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s leading digital microfinance bank, Mobilink Bank, has announced a strategic partnership with Daraz Pakistan, the country’s largest e-commerce platform, to accelerate financial inclusion, access to finance and digital enablement of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across Pakistan.

The collaboration advances the two institutions’ joint vision for economic growth at the grassroots level for long-term macroeconomic gains.

President and CEO, Mobilink Bank, Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary, and Ehsan Saya, Managing Director, Daraz Pakistan & Sri Lanka, formalised the collaboration in Islamabad. Under the partnership, Mobilink Bank will provide tailored financing solutions (ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs 3 million) to Daraz-affiliated MSMEs and women entrepreneurs.

