Pakistan Print 2025-05-01

Customs seizes smartphones worth over Rs17.2m

Recorder Report Published 01 May, 2025 06:03am

KARACHI: Pakistan Customs Enforcement Collectorate Karachi has seized smuggled smartphones worth over Rs 17.2 million from a passenger bus arriving from Quetta, Balochistan.

Acting on intelligence information, customs officials intercepted a suspicious passenger bus on the RCD Highway at the Moachko Customs checkpoint.

According to customs officials, bus registration number BVA-355 from Quetta was found suspiciously empty of passengers.

When questioned, the driver claimed that due to a technical fault, all passengers had been transferred to another vehicle. Unconvinced by this explanation, customs officers conducted a thorough inspection of the vehicle.

The search revealed specially constructed hidden compartments in the floor, roof, and side walls of the bus, concealing 351 high-end smartphones.

The estimated value of the seized phones is Rs 17,220,000, while the bus itself, valued at Rs. 10 million, was also impounded. The total value of the seized items amounts to Rs 27,220,000.

