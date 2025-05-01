AIRLINK 152.12 Decreased By ▼ -8.16 (-5.09%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-05-01

KE’s ‘Farq Parta Hai’ campaign wins Grand Prix

Published 01 May, 2025

KARACHI: K-Electric (KE) has been awarded top honours at the Effie Awards Pakistan 2025, securing the prestigious Grand Prix for Campaign of the Year along with a Gold Effie in the Small Budget category for its energy conservation campaign ‘Farq Parta Hai’.

The campaign successfully enabled more than 510,000 customers to pay their bills on time.

The campaign also helped convert over 422,000 customers into the protected category, allowing them to benefit from subsidized electricity tariffs by keeping a check on their consumption levels.

Launched amidst a national economic crunch and rising electricity tariffs nationwide, the campaign tackled a critical yet often overlooked insight: 70% of customers didn’t understand what drives their electricity bills. With no control over pricing or offering discounts, KE chose to empower customers through knowledge—helping them understand their electricity consumption and how to manage it smartly. ‘Farq Parta Hai’ was all about putting knowledge in the hands of KE’s customers when they needed it the most.

Sharing her view on achieving the proud milestone, Noor Afshan, Head of Marketing & Customer Experience at KE, said, “Winning not just one but two Effies — including the Grand Prix — is a defining moment in KE’s brand journey. Over the years, we’ve evolved from a utility provider into a brand with a voice, purpose, and presence. Through consistent storytelling and meaningful engagement, KE has earned its place alongside the country’s most prominent corporate names.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

