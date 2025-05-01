AIRLINK 152.12 Decreased By ▼ -8.16 (-5.09%)
Apparel sector: PRGMEA, BGMEA sign MoU to drive export growth

Recorder Report Published 01 May, 2025 06:03am

KARACHI: In a significant step towards strengthening trade and investment ties between Pakistan and Bangladesh, the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and the Pakistan Readymade Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The MoU was signed on April 28 at a local hotel in Dhaka by BGMEA Administrator Anwar Hossain and PRGMEA Vice Chairman-Central, Aamir Reyaz Chottani. The ceremony was attended by notable dignitaries, including Commerce Adviser SK Bashir Uddin and Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Bangladesh Syed Ahmed Maroof.

Key highlights of the MoU knowledge exchange: Sharing best practices and expertise to drive growth and competitiveness in the apparel exports sector. Industrial Collaboration: Exploring opportunities for joint ventures and partnerships to enhance industrial capacity and productivity.

Exchange of business delegation: Facilitating visits and exchanges to foster trade and investment between the two countries. Participation in Trade Exhibitions: Encouraging participation in each other’s trade exhibitions to showcase products and services.

Shared objectives: The MoU emphasizes the shared objective of driving sustainable growth, enhancing competitiveness, and leveraging the complementary strengths of both countries’ garment and textile industries.

This collaboration aims to unlock new opportunities and promote deeper engagement between the two major players in the global apparel market.

“This MoU marks a significant milestone in our efforts to strengthen trade and investment ties between Pakistan and Bangladesh. We look forward to working closely with BGMEA to enhance collaboration in the apparel exports sector,” said Aamir Reyaz Chottani, Vice Chairman-Central, PRGMEA.

“We are excited to partner with PRGMEA and explore new opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation. This collaboration will enable us to leverage each other’s strengths and enhance our competitiveness in the global market,” said Anwar Hossain, Administrator, BGMEA.

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) is the premier trade body representing the garment industry in Bangladesh.

The Pakistan Readymade Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) is a leading trade association representing the interests of garment manufacturers and exporters in Pakistan.

