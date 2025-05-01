Pakistan to thwart every enemy plot, says Punjab minister

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that the recent Pahalgam incident in Occupied Kashmir, despite the presence of 700,000 Indian troops, is a glaring testament to the Modi government’s failure. She added that from Afzal Guru to Pahalgam, every Indian allegation against Pakistan has been debunked, and India has consistently failed to provide credible evidence.

Speaking at a press conference at DG ISPR, Azma maintained that India has repeatedly tried to build a false narrative against Pakistan, from the Samjhauta Express bombing to Pathankot and Pulwama attacks, without presenting substantiating proof. She also highlighted that Pakistan’s DG ISPR recently exposed India’s planted terrorist operatives with concrete evidence.

Azma Bokhari noted that even Indian military generals have admitted that several Indian attacks were staged and fabricated. The Pakistani nation and its armed forces remain resolute. The public will soon be informed about issues like the Jaffer Express incident, she said.

Referring to recent military tensions, she remarked that the enemy cancelled its planned exercises after Pakistani jets took to the skies, demonstrating Pakistan’s readiness. “Our military doesn’t wear the uniform just for a pay check—it stands ever-ready to sacrifice for the nation,” she affirmed. “Pakistan will thwart every enemy plot and protect every inch of its territory.”

She also said Lahore recently achieved global recognition as one of the safest cities in the world. It is now being rated cleaner than New York and Sydney, and by June, with the completion of Safe City projects, all major cities in Punjab will be secured. According to the Number Crime and Safety Index, Lahore has recorded a 50% reduction in crime, with serious crimes like robbery and murder decreasing by 64%. These figures are not government claims but internationally recognized data, she emphasized.

Azma said the Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has commended Lahore Police for this achievement and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to maintaining law and order. She pointed out that unlike in the past, when depoliticizing the police was just a slogan, the current government has taken practical steps. The success of the Safe Cities Project is evidence of that progress, and by June 2025, the initiative will be implemented across all major cities of Punjab, she added. She further noted that modern safety equipment has been provided to police in South Punjab and border areas—resources they previously lacked. Over the past year, more than 400 police personnel have been held accountable, with disciplinary action and penalties for corruption and negligence.

The Minister also announced that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz would be distributing laptops among students under the Laptop Scheme. She hailed the “Saaf Chali, Shafaf Chali” initiative as the largest good governance campaign in Pakistan’s history.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025