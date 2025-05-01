Keep your spirits high amid tension on borders: CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that tension is prevailing on the borders but there is no need to be afraid of anything and keep yours spirit high.

Addressing the laptop distribution ceremony under the Honhaar Scholarship Scheme, the CM said, “Our brave sons, daughters and the entire nation stand with the Pakistan Army. The youth are giving a strong message of standing with the Pakistan Army today. Seeing the amount of love of our youth for Pakistan, I have great hope that the future of Pakistan is very bright.”

She said, “I only want one promise from our children that whenever they take any step, it will be taken for the welfare and prosperity of this country. If the youth pledge that every step will be taken for the well-being of Pakistan, then there is no bigger guarantee for the bright future of Pakistan. I am Pakistani first and then Punjabi. Children from other provinces send messages of getting laptops. The Chief Ministers of other provinces should also give laptops and scholarships to their students.”

She added, “Give the talented students everything including scholarships, laptops, e-bikes as they are our bright future. The talented students are today’s superstars. The relationship of love and respect with the talented students will last forever. Seeing the laptops, children will feel the love and care of Maryam Nawaz Sharif for them. It took a little while to distribute Honhaar scholarships and laptops to the talented students. Time is allocated for every meeting, but there is no time limit for meeting with the students.”

She said, “Now a days, people deem politics bad, but in reality politics is meant to serve the public with sincerity and honesty. Ration cards have been given to 1.25 million workers for a monthly subsidy of Rs 3,000. I feel overjoyed to sit among the talented students. Laptops are being given to 14,000 students of Lahore division on met without any discrimination. While giving laptops and Honhaar scholarship to the talented students, no one asked them which party they belong to. I am glad to know that 60% of the talented students are female who obtained Honhaar scholarships and laptops.”

She added, “I request all the students and parents not to express their gratitude to me, rather it is their right. I have come to congratulate the talented students. I feel more rejoice than the parents over the success of the talented students. I feel as much pride as the parents feel over the success of their children. All possible resources have been allocated to fulfill all the dreams of the talented students.”

The CM said, “I attained fulfillment of Allah Almighty as not a single scholarship and laptop has been awarded without merit. All the students of Punjab who have fulfilled the criteria of merit have been given laptops. All the dreams of all the talented students living in Punjab will be fulfilled. One lac laptops will be distributed to the talented students every year. I commend Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat, as he is very famous and popular among all the students of Punjab. The way Rana Sikandar Hayat has taken care of the children is highly appreciable.”

