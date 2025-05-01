KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (April 30, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 111,326.58 High: 114,066.13 Low: 110,631.84 Net Change: 3,545.60 Volume (000): 254,487 Value (000): 24,213,808 Makt Cap (000) 3,354,166,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 21,656.39 NET CH (-) 809.32 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,078.52 NET CH (-) 370.48 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 32,271.23 NET CH (-) 833.65 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,755.10 NET CH (-) 547.71 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,862.49 NET CH (-) 368.21 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,767.69 NET CH (-) 148.61 ------------------------------------ As on: 30-April-2025 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025