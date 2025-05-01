Markets Print 2025-05-01
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (April 30, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 111,326.58
High: 114,066.13
Low: 110,631.84
Net Change: 3,545.60
Volume (000): 254,487
Value (000): 24,213,808
Makt Cap (000) 3,354,166,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 21,656.39
NET CH (-) 809.32
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,078.52
NET CH (-) 370.48
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 32,271.23
NET CH (-) 833.65
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,755.10
NET CH (-) 547.71
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,862.49
NET CH (-) 368.21
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,767.69
NET CH (-) 148.61
------------------------------------
As on: 30-April-2025
====================================
