TRG (TRG Pakistan Limited) 63.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.11%

TRG Pakistan posts Rs4 billion profit in 9MFY25

BR Web Desk Published 30 Apr, 2025 10:31pm

TRG Pakistan Limited on Wednesday posted a profit-after-tax (PAT) of Rs4 billion in the first nine months of the financial year 2024-25, against a loss-after-tax of Rs16.73 billion recorded in the same period last year.

The company shared the development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

The profit comes in line with Rs5.26 billion the company made through the share of profit in equity accounted investee.

US arbitrator orders Zia Chishti to pay $9.1mn to TRG International

The earnings per share of the company in 9MFY25 stood at Rs7.36 against the loss per share of Rs30.67 in the same period last year.

TRG Pakistan Limited was incorporated in Pakistan as a public limited company in 2002. The company obtained a license from the Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan (SECP) to perform as a Non-Banking Finance Company and undertake venture capitalist investment.

TRG Pakistan incurs loss of Rs30.8bn in FY24

TRG Pakistan is engaged in investments, particularly in technology, medical insurance, and IT-enabled services through its associate, The Resource Group International Limited (TRGIL).

In November 2024, IBEX Limited, a US-based technology company, repurchased approximately 3.56 million shares for $70 million from The Resource Group International.

