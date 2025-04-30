Pakistan to introduce industrial policy focused on growth, exports: Haroon Akhtar

Special Assistant to Prime Minister, Haroon Akhtar Khan on Wednesday said the government would soon introduce an industrial policy critical for challenges faced by the industrial sector.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Industries and Production, Haroon Akhtar said that in a meeting with the Revenue Mobilisation, Investment, and Trade Programme (REMIT), which was held to discuss key elements of Pakistan’s upcoming industrial policy.

Pakistan plans to revisit FTAs, mulls bankruptcy law

During the meeting, Haroon Akhtar Khan emphasised the importance of the industrial policy, stating, “We are about to introduce an industrial policy that is critical for addressing the challenges faced by the industrial sector”.

“This industrial policy will empower industrialists and contribute to the growth of Pakistan’s economy, enabling a more competitive industrial landscape,” he added.

He said the government was working towards formulating a comprehensive industrial policy.

“Our industrial policy will be export-oriented, with a focus on ensuring the global competitiveness of Pakistani industries,” Haroon Akhtar said.