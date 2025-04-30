AIRLINK 152.12 Decreased By ▼ -8.16 (-5.09%)
BOP 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.8%)
CNERGY 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-9.22%)
CPHL 82.29 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-4.44%)
FCCL 42.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.1%)
FFL 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.01%)
FLYNG 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
HUBC 131.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.18 (-3.78%)
HUMNL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.68%)
KOSM 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-6.3%)
MLCF 67.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.71%)
OGDC 200.38 Decreased By ▼ -7.43 (-3.58%)
PACE 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.29%)
PAEL 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-3.94%)
PIAHCLA 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.34%)
PIBTL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.61%)
POWER 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.19%)
PPL 148.60 Decreased By ▼ -8.50 (-5.41%)
PRL 27.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.08%)
PTC 19.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-5.44%)
SEARL 81.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-3.1%)
SSGC 37.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-5.24%)
SYM 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.27%)
TELE 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.99%)
TPLP 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-7.71%)
TRG 63.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.11%)
WAVESAPP 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-9.36%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-5.37%)
BR100 11,776 Decreased By -377.8 (-3.11%)
BR30 34,410 Decreased By -1457.9 (-4.06%)
KSE100 111,327 Decreased By -3545.6 (-3.09%)
KSE30 33,993 Decreased By -1274 (-3.61%)
Apr 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan to introduce industrial policy focused on growth, exports: Haroon Akhtar

BR Web Desk Published April 30, 2025 Updated April 30, 2025 09:29pm

Special Assistant to Prime Minister, Haroon Akhtar Khan on Wednesday said the government would soon introduce an industrial policy critical for challenges faced by the industrial sector.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Industries and Production, Haroon Akhtar said that in a meeting with the Revenue Mobilisation, Investment, and Trade Programme (REMIT), which was held to discuss key elements of Pakistan’s upcoming industrial policy.

Pakistan plans to revisit FTAs, mulls bankruptcy law

During the meeting, Haroon Akhtar Khan emphasised the importance of the industrial policy, stating, “We are about to introduce an industrial policy that is critical for addressing the challenges faced by the industrial sector”.

“This industrial policy will empower industrialists and contribute to the growth of Pakistan’s economy, enabling a more competitive industrial landscape,” he added.

He said the government was working towards formulating a comprehensive industrial policy.

“Our industrial policy will be export-oriented, with a focus on ensuring the global competitiveness of Pakistani industries,” Haroon Akhtar said.

Pakistan’s exports industrial policy Haroon Akhtar Khan

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan to introduce industrial policy focused on growth, exports: Haroon Akhtar

‘Nothing to do with it, period’: FM Dar rejects India’s Pahalgam claims, demands ‘joint probe TORs’

Pak-India tensions: KSE-100 Index closes over 3% lower amid strong selling pressure

Pakistan’s current account to remain positive for full fiscal year 2024-25, says Aurangzeb

India intends to launch military strike within next 24-36 hours, Pakistan info minister says

Indian benchmarks notch monthly gains on trade deal hopes, tensions with Pakistan weigh

Pakistan dollar bonds drop amid rising tensions with India

FM Dar tells US envoy Pakistan will ‘safeguard national interests’ amid India tensions

PAF forces Indian Rafale jets patrolling in IIOJK to retreat

Pakistan rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

Read more stories