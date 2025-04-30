FM Dar tells US envoy Pakistan will ‘safeguard national interests’ amid India tensions

US Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker met with Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar to discuss escalating regional tensions, with Islamabad emphasizing its dedication to stability while “safeguarding national interests,” according to a statement from the Foreign Office.

According to the statement, where both sides exchanged views on recent regional developments.

The discussions come amid heightened geopolitical friction between Pakistan and India, with Islamabad reiterating its stance on maintaining regional peace.

“DPM/FM reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace and security while safeguarding national interests,” the Foreign Office stated.

US will call India, Pakistan to avoid escalation

The US diplomat, in turn, conveyed Washington’s push for de-escalation, with the Foreign Office noting that Baker emphasized “the U.S. desire for de-escalation and that it will stay engaged with both countries on the evolving situation.”

The meeting comes as tensions between Pakistan and India spike following a deadly attack in IIOJK.

A State Department spokeswoman said Tuesday that Secretary of State Marco Rubio is expected to engage with both Indian and Pakistani leadership to urge de-escalation.

“We are reaching out to both parties and telling, of course, them to not escalate the situation,” State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce told reporters.

“The secretary expects to speak with the foreign ministers of Pakistan and India as early as today or tomorrow,” she said.

“He is encouraging other national leaders, other foreign ministers, to also reach out to the countries on this issue,” she said.

Rubio’s focus on diplomacy comes after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the army would enjoy “operational freedom” to respond to the attack.