Ukraine expects to sign minerals deal with US on Wednesday: senior official

AFP Published 30 Apr, 2025 06:05pm

KYIV: Ukraine expects to sign a much-anticipated minerals deal with the United States on Wednesday, a senior source in the Ukrainian presidency told AFP.

The deal would see Washington and Kyiv jointly develop Ukraine’s mineral resources, an arrangement US President Donald Trump has called “money back” for the wartime aid it has received from the United States.

Kyiv and Washington planned to sign the agreement weeks ago, but a clash between Trump and Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in the White House temporarily derailed talks.

Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko will be in Washington later to sign the deal, the final draft of which the Ukrainian government “has yet to approve”, the source said.

Russian drones attack Ukraine’s Kharkiv and Dnipro, one dead, 46 injured

The agreement provides for a “50/50” joint fund split between Kyiv and Washington, and will not be linked to any “debts” for previous assistance Kyiv received, the source added.

“It ensures the equality of the parties. An investment fund will be created to invest in reconstruction. It is envisaged that there will be contributions from us and the United States.”

When Washington provides new military aid, it will be counted as their contribution to the fund, it said.

The official did not reply to a question about whether the deal included any US security guarantees for Ukraine.

US officials say boosting American business interests in Ukraine will help deter Russia from future aggression in the event of a ceasefire.

Kyiv is pushing for concrete military and security guarantees as part of any deal to halt Russia’s three-year invasion.

