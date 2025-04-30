AIRLINK 152.12 Decreased By ▼ -8.16 (-5.09%)
BOP 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.8%)
CNERGY 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-9.22%)
CPHL 82.29 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-4.44%)
FCCL 42.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.1%)
FFL 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.01%)
FLYNG 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
HUBC 131.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.18 (-3.78%)
HUMNL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.68%)
KOSM 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-6.3%)
MLCF 67.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.71%)
OGDC 200.38 Decreased By ▼ -7.43 (-3.58%)
PACE 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.29%)
PAEL 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-3.94%)
PIAHCLA 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.34%)
PIBTL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.61%)
POWER 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.19%)
PPL 148.60 Decreased By ▼ -8.50 (-5.41%)
PRL 27.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.08%)
PTC 19.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-5.44%)
SEARL 81.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-3.1%)
SSGC 37.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-5.24%)
SYM 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.27%)
TELE 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.99%)
TPLP 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-7.71%)
TRG 63.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.11%)
WAVESAPP 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-9.36%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-5.37%)
BR100 11,776 Decreased By -377.8 (-3.11%)
BR30 34,410 Decreased By -1457.9 (-4.06%)
KSE100 111,327 Decreased By -3545.6 (-3.09%)
KSE30 33,993 Decreased By -1274 (-3.61%)
India’s Adani Power fourth-quarter profit falls on lower tariffs, higher costs

Reuters Published 30 Apr, 2025 05:27pm

Indian thermal power firm Adani Power reported a 5% fall in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, hurt by lower tariff realisations and higher operating costs.

The company, part of the billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani Group, said its consolidated profit fell to 25.99 billion rupees ($307.2 million) in the three months ended March 31 from 27.37 billion rupees a year earlier.

Its power sale volumes rose 18.9% year-on-year in the quarter, but revenue grew a modest 6.5% to 142.37 billion rupees due to weaker merchant tariffs.

The company said the supply of power outpaced demand, leading to a fall in merchant tariffs during the quarter, which resulted in lower realisations.

Merchant tariffs refer to the price at which electricity is sold in the open market.

India’s Adani Total Gas posts drop in quarterly profit on higher procurement charges

Adani Power did not disclose the extent to which merchant tariffs fell during the quarter compared to a year earlier.

The company also said that it faced higher operating expenses during the quarter due to three newly acquired plants in the September quarter last year.

Adani Power’s total expenses rose 9.2% for the fourth quarter.

Peers NTPC and JSW Energy are yet to report their quarterly results.

Adani Power’s shares settled 3% lower after the results.

