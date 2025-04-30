Ukraine ready for talks in any format if Russia agrees to ‘real ceasefire’, minister says

Ukraine is ready for peace talks in any format, as soon as Kyiv sees that Moscow is “is truly prepared for the difficult path to peace,” Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, Andrii Sybiha, said on Wednesday.

“Russia can demonstrate its genuine readiness for peace talks by agreeing to a real ceasefire for at least 30 days. If Russia is ready for a 60- or 90-day ceasefire, we are too,” he wrote on X.

“Russia must stop talking about its readiness for peace and start acting by agreeing unconditionally to a real and durable ceasefire,” he added.