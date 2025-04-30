AIRLINK 152.12 Decreased By ▼ -8.16 (-5.09%)
BOP 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.8%)
CNERGY 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-9.22%)
CPHL 82.29 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-4.44%)
FCCL 42.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.1%)
FFL 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.01%)
FLYNG 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
HUBC 131.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.18 (-3.78%)
HUMNL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.68%)
KOSM 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-6.3%)
MLCF 67.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.71%)
OGDC 200.38 Decreased By ▼ -7.43 (-3.58%)
PACE 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.29%)
PAEL 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-3.94%)
PIAHCLA 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.34%)
PIBTL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.61%)
POWER 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.19%)
PPL 148.60 Decreased By ▼ -8.50 (-5.41%)
PRL 27.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.08%)
PTC 19.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-5.44%)
SEARL 81.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-3.1%)
SSGC 37.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-5.24%)
SYM 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.27%)
TELE 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.99%)
TPLP 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-7.71%)
TRG 63.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.11%)
WAVESAPP 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-9.36%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-5.37%)
BR100 11,776 Decreased By -377.8 (-3.11%)
BR30 34,410 Decreased By -1457.9 (-4.06%)
KSE100 111,327 Decreased By -3545.6 (-3.09%)
KSE30 33,993 Decreased By -1274 (-3.61%)
World

Ukraine ready for talks in any format if Russia agrees to ‘real ceasefire’, minister says

Reuters Published 30 Apr, 2025 05:22pm

Ukraine is ready for peace talks in any format, as soon as Kyiv sees that Moscow is “is truly prepared for the difficult path to peace,” Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, Andrii Sybiha, said on Wednesday.

“Russia can demonstrate its genuine readiness for peace talks by agreeing to a real ceasefire for at least 30 days. If Russia is ready for a 60- or 90-day ceasefire, we are too,” he wrote on X.

Russian drones attack Ukraine’s Kharkiv and Dnipro, one dead, 46 injured

“Russia must stop talking about its readiness for peace and start acting by agreeing unconditionally to a real and durable ceasefire,” he added.

