AIRLINK 152.12 Decreased By ▼ -8.16 (-5.09%)
BOP 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.8%)
CNERGY 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-9.22%)
CPHL 82.29 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-4.44%)
FCCL 42.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.1%)
FFL 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.01%)
FLYNG 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
HUBC 131.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.18 (-3.78%)
HUMNL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.68%)
KOSM 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-6.3%)
MLCF 67.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.71%)
OGDC 200.38 Decreased By ▼ -7.43 (-3.58%)
PACE 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.29%)
PAEL 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-3.94%)
PIAHCLA 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.34%)
PIBTL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.61%)
POWER 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.19%)
PPL 148.60 Decreased By ▼ -8.50 (-5.41%)
PRL 27.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.08%)
PTC 19.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-5.44%)
SEARL 81.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-3.1%)
SSGC 37.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-5.24%)
SYM 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.27%)
TELE 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.99%)
TPLP 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-7.71%)
TRG 63.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.11%)
WAVESAPP 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-9.36%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-5.37%)
BR100 11,776 Decreased By -377.8 (-3.11%)
BR30 34,410 Decreased By -1457.9 (-4.06%)
KSE100 111,327 Decreased By -3545.6 (-3.09%)
KSE30 33,993 Decreased By -1274 (-3.61%)
Apr 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Caterpillar’s profit drops on weak demand, warns of annual sales hit from tariff

Reuters Published 30 Apr, 2025 05:09pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Caterpillar on Wednesday posted a drop in first-quarter profit, hurt by weak demand for its construction equipment due to economic uncertainty and said annual sales would be slightly lower from a year ago if it accounts for tariff impact.

The company, which is a bellwether for the global economy, provided two forecast scenarios for its annual outlook, of which one included the fallout of tariffs on its sales and revenue.

The industrial giant had benefited from former President Joe Biden’s 2021 infrastructure law, a $1 trillion spending package that boosted demand for construction equipment.

But that momentum has started to slow as project starts ease and private sector investment shows some hesitancy amid higher interest rates.

High borrowing costs and persistent inflation have also pressured dealers to realign their inventory levels to match demand.

Quarterly adjusted profit per share fell to $4.25, compared with $5.60 a year ago. Caterpillar’s sales and revenue for the quarter through March fell to $14.2 billion from $15.8 billion, a year earlier.

Caterpillar

Comments

200 characters

Caterpillar’s profit drops on weak demand, warns of annual sales hit from tariff

Pakistan’s current account to remain positive for full fiscal year 2024-25, says Aurangzeb

India intends to launch military strike within next 24-36 hours, Pakistan info minister says

Indian benchmarks notch monthly gains on trade deal hopes, tensions with Pakistan weigh

DG ISPR, FM Dar to hold joint press conference tonight at 7:10pm

Pakistan dollar bonds drop amid rising tensions with India

PAF forces Indian Rafale jets patrolling in IIOJK to retreat

Sindh announces subsidies to farmers on fertilizer, seeds

Pakistan rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

Gold price per tola falls Rs3,400 in Pakistan

US will call India, Pakistan to avoid escalation

Read more stories