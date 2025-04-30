AIRLINK 152.12 Decreased By ▼ -8.16 (-5.09%)
BOP 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.8%)
CNERGY 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-9.22%)
CPHL 82.29 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-4.44%)
FCCL 42.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.1%)
FFL 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.01%)
FLYNG 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
HUBC 131.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.18 (-3.78%)
HUMNL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.68%)
KOSM 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-6.3%)
MLCF 67.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.71%)
OGDC 200.38 Decreased By ▼ -7.43 (-3.58%)
PACE 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.29%)
PAEL 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-3.94%)
PIAHCLA 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.34%)
PIBTL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.61%)
POWER 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.19%)
PPL 148.60 Decreased By ▼ -8.50 (-5.41%)
PRL 27.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.08%)
PTC 19.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-5.44%)
SEARL 81.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-3.1%)
SSGC 37.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-5.24%)
SYM 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.27%)
TELE 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.99%)
TPLP 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-7.71%)
TRG 63.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.11%)
WAVESAPP 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-9.36%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-5.37%)
BR100 11,776 Decreased By -377.8 (-3.11%)
BR30 34,410 Decreased By -1457.9 (-4.06%)
KSE100 111,327 Decreased By -3545.6 (-3.09%)
KSE30 33,993 Decreased By -1274 (-3.61%)
Apr 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Chicago wheat rises after losses, improved US weather caps gains

Reuters Published 30 Apr, 2025 04:59pm

SINGAPORE/PARIS: Chicago wheat futures rose for the first time in three sessions on Wednesday, with bargain-hunting supporting prices, although much needed rain in the U.S. crop belt kept a lid on prices.

Corn and soybeans slid, with both markets facing pressure from rapidly advancing U.S. planting and the Washington-Beijing trade war.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.2% at $5.26-3/4 a bushel as of 1042 GMT, after dropping around 2.5% on Tuesday. Soybeans fell 0.9% to $10.43-3/4 a bushel, while corn declined 0.1% to $4.69-3/4 a bushel.

“The significant improvement in U.S. winter wheat conditions (…) is weighing heavily on this market. This pressure is further reinforced by the expectation of beneficial rainfall in the southern Great Plains,” Argus’ consultancy Agritel said in a note.

U.S. farmers had planted 24% of the corn crop as of Sunday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said in a report released on Monday, one percentage point behind analysts’ estimate but ahead of the five-year average of 22%.

Corn and soy ease on crop progress, wheat steadies after slide

The agency said the soybean crop was 18% planted, ahead of the five-year average of 12% and analysts’ estimate of 17%.

The China-U.S. trade war is continuing to cloud U.S. soybean export prospects.

China aims to cut grain use in livestock feed to around 60% and slash soymeal content to about 10%, the agriculture ministry said.

However, this may prove difficult as China’s soybean imports were at a record high last year, raising questions about the implementation of feed reformulation efforts.

Corn and soybean markets were also pressured by favourable crop weather in South America. Recent showers have eased drought conditions that threatened Brazil’s safrinha corn crop, while a dry spell in Argentina is set to help corn and soybean harvesting after heavy rains.

Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, soybean, wheat and soyoil futures contracts on Tuesday, but were net buyers of soymeal futures, traders said.

Wheat wheat prices wheat crop

Comments

200 characters

Chicago wheat rises after losses, improved US weather caps gains

Pakistan’s current account to remain positive for full fiscal year 2024-25, says Aurangzeb

India intends to launch military strike within next 24-36 hours, Pakistan info minister says

Indian benchmarks notch monthly gains on trade deal hopes, tensions with Pakistan weigh

DG ISPR, FM Dar to hold joint press conference tonight at 7:10pm

Pakistan dollar bonds drop amid rising tensions with India

PAF forces Indian Rafale jets patrolling in IIOJK to retreat

Sindh announces subsidies to farmers on fertilizer, seeds

Pakistan rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

Gold price per tola falls Rs3,400 in Pakistan

US will call India, Pakistan to avoid escalation

Read more stories