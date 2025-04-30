Reimagining remittances: From household lifeline to a force for economic resilience

It was heartening to hear from the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) Governor, last week, that Pakistan had received a record-high $4.1 billion in remittances in March 2025 - the highest monthly inflow on record, surpassing even the most positive projections.

March’s inflows represent a rise of 37% year-on-year compared to March 2024 and nearly 30% compared to the previous month of February 2025. The SBP projects remittances to hit historic $38 billion in FY25 and expects the current account to remain in surplus, with foreign reserves rising from $10.7 billion to $14 billion.

Let’s look at some more numbers:

Over the past two years alone, approximately 800,000 Pakistani citizens have gone abroad to work annually, doubling the previous trend of 400,000. The surge in migration has had a noticeable impact on remittances – Pakistan is today one of the top countries globally in terms of remittance inflow.

The share of workers’ remittances in GDP stood at 10% in FY24. Remittances inflows during March 2025 were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia ($987.3 million), United Arab Emirates ($842.1 million; of which Dubai’s remittances rose 20 percent to $665 million), United Kingdom ($683.9 million) and United States of America ($419.5 million).

For decades, remittances have served as a financial lifeline, cushioning economic shocks and providing households with greater security. Beyond stabilizing Pakistan’s balance of payments, they sustain millions of families, funding education, healthcare, and entrepreneurship.

Without a doubt, Pakistan’s economic resilience is deeply intertwined with the remittances sent by its global workforce, and this record-breaking performance in March 2025 reinforces my belief in its transformative potential.

However, there are some challenges we must overcome. One of the most critical challenges is that some of the most popular remittance-transfer mechanisms, still in effect, are not just inefficient and costly, but also pose significant risks.

Historically, many overseas Pakistanis have relied on traditional money transfer services and informal hundi/hawala networks – systems that operate outside formal banking channels. While these methods have persisted due to perceived convenience and familiarity, they often come with higher transaction costs, regulatory risks, and a lack of financial transparency – posing risks to both the economy and the individual sender.

As more Pakistanis seek opportunities abroad, ensuring seamless digital connectivity between them and their families back home will be critical to maximizing the economic benefits of these inflows. Thus, pointing to an even greater need for efficient, secure, and cost-effective transfer mechanisms.

The promise of digital banking: Control, security and efficiency

Digital banking is enhancing this connection, providing Pakistanis abroad with more control, security, and efficiency in sending money home. From real-time transaction tracking to seamless integration with local banking systems, digital solutions are redefining how remittances flow across borders.

In terms of payments, mobile wallets, digital banking apps, and blockchain-enabled cross-border payments are making transactions faster, cheaper, and more transparent. The infrastructure to facilitate digital remittances is firmly in place.

Digital banking offers a secure and seamless mechanism that is aligned with global financial compliance standards. Fintech innovations and regulatory advancements have also expanded financial inclusion, ensuring that even previously unbanked remittance recipients in Pakistan can receive funds directly into mobile wallets or digital accounts without needing physical bank visits.

With the potential transformative benefits of adopting digital banking now stated, let’s look at the way forward from here.

The success of this digital shift depends on building trust. Overseas remitters, who have been sending record amounts, must be confident that their hard-earned money is reaching their families securely and efficiently, while recipients in Pakistan need accessible platforms with minimal technical barriers.

The Government of Pakistan’s loyalty programs are aimed at encouraging them to remain committed to consistently contribute to the inflows. I believe this experience can be significantly enhanced, if we could seamlessly integrate their loyalty program experience into the same interface, that not only reflects transactions related information, but also reflects earned points. This shift would, in turn, augment their trust in the reward.

Ensuring digital remittances are secure and efficient requires strong regulatory oversight, a role that SBP has actively played and reinforced through key interventions. It has taken commendable steps to strengthen formal remittance channels. Regulatory changes, coupled with monetary incentives, have encouraged banks to expand their branch networks and actively promote their services to overseas Pakistanis.

SBP’s threefold increase in incentives for exchange companies has further bolstered formal inflows, reducing reliance on unregulated channels. By adopting a more comprehensive approach – targeting not just unofficial forex operators but also ensuring stricter oversight within banks – SBP has reinforced transparency and reliability in the remittance ecosystem.

The next step is to enhance accessibility and user adoption at scale. Continued collaboration between the government, SBP, and financial institutions can help refine and scale existing initiatives. Ensuring lower transaction fees, faster processing times, and enhancing security features will reinforce digital banking as the preferred choice for remitters.

Furthermore, linking remittance incentives to macroeconomic indicators – such as inflationary trends or foreign exchange stability – can sustain inflows while providing households with greater financial resilience.

Remittances: A force for economic resilience and long-term growth

Beyond simply facilitating the transfer of money, the focus should be on channeling remittances into productive economic activities. Remittance-backed savings and investment products, microfinance initiatives, and fintech-driven lending solutions can transform these inflows into engines of economic growth.

By integrating remittances into Pakistan’s formal banking system, not only can individual households benefit, but the financial ecosystem can expand to offer better credit access, investment opportunities, and economic stability.

The transformation of remittances landscape is no longer a distant possibility – it is happening now. With digital solutions reshaping the financial landscape, record remittance inflows and optimistic projections, Pakistan is at a turning point.

The State Bank of Pakistan is leading the way forward by creating an enabling environment. The onus now lies on Banks, financial institutions, and fintech innovators to ensure that digital remittance solutions are available 24x7 and are widely trusted.

A collective effort can redefine remittances from a passive economic inflow to an active pillar of financial progress. By embracing digital innovations and strengthening formal banking channels, the country can turn remittances into more than just inflows. They can become a force for economic resilience and long-term growth.

If the current trend of remittance inflow continues, a forecast of $50 billion in the next 5-10 years is evident. This is a big incentive for all stakeholders to add value now to ensure these passive remittances can transform into fuel for our country’s future growth.

The right policies, infrastructure, and incentives will not only streamline transactions but also deepen the financial engagement of Pakistan’s global workforce, transforming remittances from a lifeline into a legacy of progress.

The article does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Business Recorder or its owners