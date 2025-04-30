AIRLINK 155.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.28 (-3.29%)
BOP 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.48%)
CNERGY 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.71%)
CPHL 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.11 (-4.77%)
FCCL 42.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.74%)
FFL 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-4.55%)
FLYNG 28.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.67%)
HUBC 133.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.62 (-2.64%)
HUMNL 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.21%)
KEL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.19%)
KOSM 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.63%)
MLCF 66.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-3.53%)
OGDC 201.99 Decreased By ▼ -5.82 (-2.8%)
PACE 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.13%)
PAEL 41.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-3.33%)
PIAHCLA 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.71%)
POWER 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.23%)
PPL 151.10 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-3.82%)
PRL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.81%)
PTC 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.55%)
SEARL 81.26 Decreased By ▼ -3.33 (-3.94%)
SSGC 37.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-4.78%)
SYM 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.64%)
TELE 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.42%)
TPLP 8.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.97%)
TRG 63.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.28%)
WAVESAPP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-5.3%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.41%)
BR100 11,847 Decreased By -306.9 (-2.53%)
BR30 34,789 Decreased By -1078.6 (-3.01%)
KSE100 112,011 Decreased By -2861.5 (-2.49%)
KSE30 34,242 Decreased By -1025.6 (-2.91%)
Apr 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Kenya inflation rate rises to 4.1% in April

Reuters Published 30 Apr, 2025 11:23am

NAIROBI: Kenya’s inflation rate in April rose to 4.1% year-on-year, up from 3.6% a month before, the statistics office said on Wednesday.

On a monthly basis, inflation was at 0.3% in April, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics said in a statement.

Kenya’s inflation rate has risen steadily since a low of 2.7% in October, but remains well within the central bank’s 2.5% to 7.5% target range.

Kenyan shilling steady amid scant activity

Earlier this month Kenya’s central bank cut its policy interest rate for the fifth meeting in a row to 10.0%, a surprise move aimed at further stimulating private sector lending.

Kenyan shilling inflation Kenya Kenya National Bureau of Statistics

Comments

200 characters

Kenya inflation rate rises to 4.1% in April

Pak-India tensions: KSE-100 loses over 1,750 points in early trade

IT sector: $700m new foreign investment pledges secured: PM

Intra-day update: Pakistan rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

Reduced hydropower, costly fuels: Govt warns of potential hike in power bills

‘Cartelisation’: CCP imposes Rs155 million fine on poultry hatcheries

Monetary Policy Committee to meet on May 5: SBP

Kandhkot to third-party buyers: PPL seeks PD’s approval to redirect unutilised gas

Oil drops, poised for biggest monthly fall in three years

US will call India, Pakistan to avoid escalation

UAE, Kuwait urge Pakistan to exercise restraint

Read more stories