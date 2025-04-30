Kenya inflation rate rises to 4.1% in April

NAIROBI: Kenya’s inflation rate in April rose to 4.1% year-on-year, up from 3.6% a month before, the statistics office said on Wednesday.

On a monthly basis, inflation was at 0.3% in April, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics said in a statement.

Kenya’s inflation rate has risen steadily since a low of 2.7% in October, but remains well within the central bank’s 2.5% to 7.5% target range.

Earlier this month Kenya’s central bank cut its policy interest rate for the fifth meeting in a row to 10.0%, a surprise move aimed at further stimulating private sector lending.