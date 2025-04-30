PSL must avoid IPL clash to retain top foreign players: Ali Tareen

Multan Sultans owner Ali Tareen has voiced concerns over the Pakistan Super League (PSL) schedule clashing with the Indian Premier League (IPL), warning that it could affect the PSL’s ability to attract and retain international stars in the future.

In a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Tareen said the league had benefited immensely over the past decade from the presence of global T20 icons such as Darren Sammy, Shane Watson, Colin Munro and Rilee Rossouw, among others.

“But we need to ask ourselves: Can we keep attracting players of this calibre for the next decade if we keep clashing with the IPL window?” he questioned.

“Or will we keep losing our top performers to the IPL after a season or two?”

Tareen admitted that while there had initially been support for scheduling PSL matches during the IPL window, he now believes it may be time to reconsider the decision.

“Although we were supportive of the clash, I’m not really feeling this window. Especially with the day games in this heat. Perhaps a rethink is needed,” he wrote.

The overlap between the two leagues has sparked wider debate about player availability, viewership, and the commercial implications for the PSL.

While the PSL has steadily grown in stature since its inception in 2016, direct competition with the IPL, the world’s most lucrative and popular T20 league, presents significant logistical and strategic challenges.

Tareen’s comments come at a time when several international players have opted for IPL commitments over participation in the PSL, raising questions about future recruitment strategies and the league’s global competitiveness.