AIRLINK 155.25 Decreased By ▼ -5.03 (-3.14%)
BOP 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.43%)
CNERGY 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-4.87%)
CPHL 83.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.11 (-3.61%)
FCCL 42.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-3.52%)
FFL 14.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.61%)
FLYNG 27.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-3.21%)
HUBC 133.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.13 (-2.28%)
HUMNL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.02%)
KEL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.43%)
KOSM 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.24%)
MLCF 66.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-3.29%)
OGDC 202.01 Decreased By ▼ -5.80 (-2.79%)
PACE 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.52%)
PAEL 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.01%)
PIAHCLA 16.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.49%)
PIBTL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.71%)
POWER 13.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.11%)
PPL 152.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-2.93%)
PRL 27.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.1%)
PTC 20.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.9%)
SEARL 81.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.34 (-3.95%)
SSGC 38.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
SYM 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.15%)
TELE 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.28%)
TPLP 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.17%)
TRG 64.75 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.43%)
WAVESAPP 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.61%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.38%)
YOUW 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.69%)
BR100 11,877 Decreased By -277.3 (-2.28%)
BR30 34,763 Decreased By -1104.8 (-3.08%)
KSE100 112,370 Decreased By -2502.2 (-2.18%)
KSE30 34,316 Decreased By -951.3 (-2.7%)
Apr 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

PSL must avoid IPL clash to retain top foreign players: Ali Tareen

BR Web Desk Published April 30, 2025 Updated April 30, 2025 08:58am

Multan Sultans owner Ali Tareen has voiced concerns over the Pakistan Super League (PSL) schedule clashing with the Indian Premier League (IPL), warning that it could affect the PSL’s ability to attract and retain international stars in the future.

In a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Tareen said the league had benefited immensely over the past decade from the presence of global T20 icons such as Darren Sammy, Shane Watson, Colin Munro and Rilee Rossouw, among others.

“But we need to ask ourselves: Can we keep attracting players of this calibre for the next decade if we keep clashing with the IPL window?” he questioned.

“Or will we keep losing our top performers to the IPL after a season or two?”

PSL 10: Multan Sultans owner Ali Tareen denies exit rumours

Tareen admitted that while there had initially been support for scheduling PSL matches during the IPL window, he now believes it may be time to reconsider the decision.

“Although we were supportive of the clash, I’m not really feeling this window. Especially with the day games in this heat. Perhaps a rethink is needed,” he wrote.

The overlap between the two leagues has sparked wider debate about player availability, viewership, and the commercial implications for the PSL.

While the PSL has steadily grown in stature since its inception in 2016, direct competition with the IPL, the world’s most lucrative and popular T20 league, presents significant logistical and strategic challenges.

Tareen’s comments come at a time when several international players have opted for IPL commitments over participation in the PSL, raising questions about future recruitment strategies and the league’s global competitiveness.

IPL Ali Tareen Multan Sultans Pakistan and India HBL PSL X

Comments

200 characters

PSL must avoid IPL clash to retain top foreign players: Ali Tareen

Pak-India tensions: KSE-100 loses over 1,750 points in early trade

IT sector: $700m new foreign investment pledges secured: PM

Reduced hydropower, costly fuels: Govt warns of potential hike in power bills

Kandhkot to third-party buyers: PPL seeks PD’s approval to redirect unutilised gas

US will call India, Pakistan to avoid escalation

UAE, Kuwait urge Pakistan to exercise restraint

Team comprising over dozen Chinese companies arrives in Pakistan

ITO provisions and Section 4B: SC urged to harmonise definition of ‘income’

Countrywide slowdown in return submissions

ST payment: FBR fixes MRP of cement

Read more stories