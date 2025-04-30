AIRLINK 160.28 Decreased By ▼ -4.30 (-2.61%)
BOP 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.94%)
CNERGY 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.58%)
CPHL 86.11 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.27%)
FCCL 43.73 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.77%)
FFL 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.94%)
FLYNG 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.7%)
HUBC 137.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.54%)
HUMNL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.47%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
KOSM 5.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 68.92 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.69%)
OGDC 207.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.09%)
PACE 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.34%)
PAEL 43.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.1%)
PIAHCLA 16.78 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.9%)
PIBTL 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 13.48 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.43%)
PPL 157.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-1.97%)
PRL 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.47%)
PTC 20.58 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.48%)
SEARL 84.59 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.03%)
SSGC 39.33 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (4.27%)
SYM 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.97%)
TELE 7.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.92%)
TRG 63.84 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.08%)
WAVESAPP 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.66%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
BR100 12,154 Increased By 88.7 (0.74%)
BR30 35,868 Increased By 101.3 (0.28%)
KSE100 114,872 Increased By 808.3 (0.71%)
KSE30 35,267 Increased By 233.5 (0.67%)
Markets

India’s equity benchmarks set to open flat amid escalating geopolitical tensions

Reuters Published 30 Apr, 2025 08:00am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India’s benchmark equity indexes are set to open flat on Wednesday as caution due to escalating geopolitical tensions with Pakistan is set to offset the impact of signs of progress in the U.S. trade negotiations.

Gift Nifty futures were trading at 24,323.5 as of 8:10 a.m. IST, indicating the Nifty 50 will open near Tuesday’s close of 24,335.95.

Other Asian markets inched higher at the open, with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index adding 0.2%. Overnight, Wall Street equities logged modest gains.

Despite the easing trade worries, volatility is expected to stay elevated due to ongoing geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan, according to Bajaj Broking Research.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi granted military chiefs freedom to respond to the attack, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing a source.

Indian shares rise as Reliance results, foreign inflows boost sentiment

Pakistan’s information minister Attaullah Tarar said on Wednesday that the country has credible intelligence that India intends to launch a military strike within the next 24 to 36 hours.

India and U.S. have signalled progress in bilateral trade talks with a deal expected to be sealed by this week or the next.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Tuesday he did not expect supply chain disruption from trade disputes.

The Nifty volatility index has risen in four of the five sessions since last week’s deadly militant attack on tourists in Kashmir.

Among individual stocks, private lender IndusInd Bank will be in focus as its CEO Sumant Kathpalia resigned with immediate effect on Tuesday, marking a management shakeup following a derivatives accounting lapse that has hit the lender’s net worth.

