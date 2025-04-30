AIRLINK 160.28 Decreased By ▼ -4.30 (-2.61%)
BOP 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.94%)
CNERGY 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.58%)
CPHL 86.11 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.27%)
FCCL 43.73 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.77%)
FFL 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.94%)
FLYNG 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.7%)
HUBC 137.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.54%)
HUMNL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.47%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
KOSM 5.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 68.92 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.69%)
OGDC 207.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.09%)
PACE 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.34%)
PAEL 43.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.1%)
PIAHCLA 16.78 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.9%)
PIBTL 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 13.48 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.43%)
PPL 157.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-1.97%)
PRL 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.47%)
PTC 20.58 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.48%)
SEARL 84.59 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.03%)
SSGC 39.33 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (4.27%)
SYM 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.97%)
TELE 7.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.92%)
TRG 63.84 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.08%)
WAVESAPP 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.66%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
BR100 12,154 Increased By 88.7 (0.74%)
BR30 35,868 Increased By 101.3 (0.28%)
KSE100 114,872 Increased By 808.3 (0.71%)
KSE30 35,267 Increased By 233.5 (0.67%)
Apr 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2025-04-30

UN calls Pakistan, India to de-escalate tensions

Zulfiqar Ahmad | AFP Published 30 Apr, 2025 05:57am

UNITED NATIONS: UN chief Antonio Guterres called Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Tuesday to urge the two countries to de-escalate tensions after a deadly attack last week in Indian-administered Kashmir.

Guterres “expressed his deep concern at rising tensions between India and Pakistan and underscored the need to avoid a confrontation that could result in tragic consequences. He offered his Good Offices to support de-escalation efforts,” his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.-AFP

Zulfiqar Ahmad adds from Islamabad: In a significant development amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan following the recent Pahalgam attack, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif engaged in a telephone conversation with United Nations Secretary General António Guterres on Tuesday, focusing on the deteriorating situation in South Asia.

During the call, Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast position in condemning all forms of terrorism, emphasising the country’s sacrifices in the global fight against terror. He rejected India’s accusations that Pakistan was in any way linked to the Pahalgam incident, labelling them as “baseless” and calling for a transparent, impartial investigation into the attack. He expressed grave concern over India’s efforts to undermine the legitimate Kashmiri freedom movement by associating it with terrorism, while also highlighting India’s ongoing state-sponsored violence in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Sharif voiced particular alarm over India’s weaponisation of the waters of the Indus Basin, a move he deemed unacceptable, noting that the waters of the basin are vital to the lives of over 240 million Pakistanis.

While underscoring that Pakistan shall defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity with full force in case of any misadventure by India, the prime minister encouraged the UN Secretary General to counsel India to act responsibly and exercise restraint. Sharif emphasised that the unresolved issue of Jammu and Kashmir remained the root cause of instability in South Asia, and urged Guterres to play his due role for its just resolution, in accordance with relevant resolutions of the UNSC.

The prime minister reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to promoting international peace and security, asserting the country’s role as a responsible member of the global community and a non-permanent member of the UNSC.

In response, Guterres commended Pakistan’s efforts to foster peace in South Asia, acknowledging the volatile state of the region. He emphasised that the world could not afford an escalation at this critical juncture.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

UN Pakistan and India Pakistan India tensions Pakistan and UN Pahalgam attack

Comments

200 characters

UN calls Pakistan, India to de-escalate tensions

IT sector: $700m new foreign investment pledges secured: PM

Reduced hydropower, costly fuels: Govt warns of potential hike in power bills

Kandhkot to third-party buyers: PPL seeks PD’s approval to redirect unutilised gas

Health, education and social protection: Govt’s current expenditure totals Rs637.749bn: FD

UAE, Kuwait urge Pakistan to exercise restraint

Team comprising over dozen Chinese companies arrives

ITO provisions and Section 4B: SC urged to harmonise definition of ‘income’

Countrywide slowdown in return submissions

ST payment: FBR fixes MRP of cement

OICCI seeks key tax reforms to increase tax-to-GDP ratio

Read more stories