UAE, Kuwait urge Pakistan to exercise restraint

ISLAMABAD: Amid heightened tension in the wake of Pahalgam gun attack on tourists last week, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Kuwait leadership have urged Pakistan to exercise maximum restraint and resolve all outstanding issues with India through meaningful dialogue.

Reaffirming the deep-rooted and brotherly ties between Kuwait and Pakistan, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya has also assured Kuwait’s support to Pakistan in this critical time.

Unknown assailants’ ambush killed at least 26 tourists in Pahalgam last week that sparked heated tension and tug of war between the two south Asian nuclear adversaries. Following on the incident, India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) to stop flow of water to Pakistan’s three rivers.

UN urges Pakistan, India to have ‘maximum restraint’ after Pahalgam attack

Foreign Office spokesperson said on Tuesday that Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar spoke to Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The two leaders discussed in detail the recent regional situation and matters of mutual concern.

The DPM/FM apprised his Emirati counterpart of Pakistan’s National Security Committee (NSC)’s decisions in response to India’s unfounded allegations, inflammatory rhetoric, and unilateral actions.

UAE DPM/FM Al Nahyan emphasised the importance of upholding regional stability, promoting dialogue, exercising restraint, and peaceful resolution of disputes.

Reaffirming the strong fraternal ties between Pakistan and the UAE, both leaders committed to maintaining close coordination and consultations in light of evolving regional situation.

Both sides expressed their resolve to enhancing bilateral cooperation and advancing shared objectives of peace, stability, and sustainable development.

Meanwhile, the FO spokesperson said Dar received a telephone call from Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kuwait, Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya. The DPM/FM briefed his counterpart on the evolving regional situation, including India’s baseless propaganda and illegal unilateral measures against Pakistan. Reaffirming the deep-rooted and brotherly ties between Pakistan and Kuwait, FM Al-Yahya assured Kuwait’s support to Pakistan.

Furthermore, Dar held a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, Péter Szijjártó.

The DPM/FM apprised him on the current regional situation. He strongly rejected India’s baseless propaganda and unilateral illegal actions against Pakistan, specifically holding IWT in abeyance - a clear violation of international law.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to promote peace and stability, the DPM emphasised on Pakistan’s resolve to defend its national interests.

Szijjártó underscored the importance of de-escalating the situation through dialogue and peaceful resolution of issues. The DPM/FM also appreciated the excellent momentum in bilateral relations after recent visit to Islamabad.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025