AIRLINK 160.28 Decreased By ▼ -4.30 (-2.61%)
BOP 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.94%)
CNERGY 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.58%)
CPHL 86.11 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.27%)
FCCL 43.73 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.77%)
FFL 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.94%)
FLYNG 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.7%)
HUBC 137.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.54%)
HUMNL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.47%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
KOSM 5.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 68.92 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.69%)
OGDC 207.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.09%)
PACE 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.34%)
PAEL 43.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.1%)
PIAHCLA 16.78 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.9%)
PIBTL 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 13.48 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.43%)
PPL 157.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-1.97%)
PRL 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.47%)
PTC 20.58 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.48%)
SEARL 84.59 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.03%)
SSGC 39.33 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (4.27%)
SYM 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.97%)
TELE 7.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.92%)
TRG 63.84 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.08%)
WAVESAPP 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.66%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
BR100 12,154 Increased By 88.7 (0.74%)
BR30 35,868 Increased By 101.3 (0.28%)
KSE100 114,872 Increased By 808.3 (0.71%)
KSE30 35,267 Increased By 233.5 (0.67%)
Apr 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-04-30

UAE, Kuwait urge Pakistan to exercise restraint

Naveed Siddiqui Published 30 Apr, 2025 05:57am

ISLAMABAD: Amid heightened tension in the wake of Pahalgam gun attack on tourists last week, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Kuwait leadership have urged Pakistan to exercise maximum restraint and resolve all outstanding issues with India through meaningful dialogue.

Reaffirming the deep-rooted and brotherly ties between Kuwait and Pakistan, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya has also assured Kuwait’s support to Pakistan in this critical time.

Unknown assailants’ ambush killed at least 26 tourists in Pahalgam last week that sparked heated tension and tug of war between the two south Asian nuclear adversaries. Following on the incident, India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) to stop flow of water to Pakistan’s three rivers.

UN urges Pakistan, India to have ‘maximum restraint’ after Pahalgam attack

Foreign Office spokesperson said on Tuesday that Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar spoke to Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The two leaders discussed in detail the recent regional situation and matters of mutual concern.

The DPM/FM apprised his Emirati counterpart of Pakistan’s National Security Committee (NSC)’s decisions in response to India’s unfounded allegations, inflammatory rhetoric, and unilateral actions.

UAE DPM/FM Al Nahyan emphasised the importance of upholding regional stability, promoting dialogue, exercising restraint, and peaceful resolution of disputes.

Reaffirming the strong fraternal ties between Pakistan and the UAE, both leaders committed to maintaining close coordination and consultations in light of evolving regional situation.

Both sides expressed their resolve to enhancing bilateral cooperation and advancing shared objectives of peace, stability, and sustainable development.

Meanwhile, the FO spokesperson said Dar received a telephone call from Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kuwait, Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya. The DPM/FM briefed his counterpart on the evolving regional situation, including India’s baseless propaganda and illegal unilateral measures against Pakistan. Reaffirming the deep-rooted and brotherly ties between Pakistan and Kuwait, FM Al-Yahya assured Kuwait’s support to Pakistan.

Furthermore, Dar held a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, Péter Szijjártó.

The DPM/FM apprised him on the current regional situation. He strongly rejected India’s baseless propaganda and unilateral illegal actions against Pakistan, specifically holding IWT in abeyance - a clear violation of international law.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to promote peace and stability, the DPM emphasised on Pakistan’s resolve to defend its national interests.

Szijjártó underscored the importance of de-escalating the situation through dialogue and peaceful resolution of issues. The DPM/FM also appreciated the excellent momentum in bilateral relations after recent visit to Islamabad.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Foreign Office kuwait uae Ishaq Dar NSC Pakistan and India Indus Waters Treaty IWT DPM and Foreign Minister Pahalgam attack Pahalgam incident

Comments

200 characters

UAE, Kuwait urge Pakistan to exercise restraint

IT sector: $700m new foreign investment pledges secured: PM

Reduced hydropower, costly fuels: Govt warns of potential hike in power bills

Kandhkot to third-party buyers: PPL seeks PD’s approval to redirect unutilised gas

Health, education and social protection: Govt’s current expenditure totals Rs637.749bn: FD

Team comprising over dozen Chinese companies arrives

ITO provisions and Section 4B: SC urged to harmonise definition of ‘income’

Countrywide slowdown in return submissions

ST payment: FBR fixes MRP of cement

OICCI seeks key tax reforms to increase tax-to-GDP ratio

Read more stories