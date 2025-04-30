AIRLINK 160.28 Decreased By ▼ -4.30 (-2.61%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-04-30

No regular member yet: Contract of Ogra Member (Finance) extended

Wasim Iqbal Published 30 Apr, 2025 05:57am

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Division extended contract of Member Finance, Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) for one month as a regular member has yet to be appointed.

The Cabinet Division issued a notification on Tuesday.

The federal government has been repeatedly giving extension to Member Finance for one month to keep the four-member commission of the regulatory authority, operational.

But appointment of Member Gas has yet to be finalised. The position has been lying vacant for the last two years.

Similarly, OGRA Chairman Masroor Khan was given an extension for one year upon expiry of his contract in February 2025.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

