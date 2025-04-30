AIRLINK 160.28 Decreased By ▼ -4.30 (-2.61%)
BOP 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.94%)
CNERGY 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.58%)
CPHL 86.11 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.27%)
FCCL 43.73 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.77%)
FFL 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.94%)
FLYNG 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.7%)
HUBC 137.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.54%)
HUMNL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.47%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
KOSM 5.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 68.92 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.69%)
OGDC 207.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.09%)
PACE 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.34%)
PAEL 43.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.1%)
PIAHCLA 16.78 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.9%)
PIBTL 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 13.48 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.43%)
PPL 157.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-1.97%)
PRL 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.47%)
PTC 20.58 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.48%)
SEARL 84.59 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.03%)
SSGC 39.33 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (4.27%)
SYM 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.97%)
TELE 7.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.92%)
TRG 63.84 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.08%)
WAVESAPP 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.66%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
BR100 12,154 Increased By 88.7 (0.74%)
BR30 35,868 Increased By 101.3 (0.28%)
KSE100 114,872 Increased By 808.3 (0.71%)
KSE30 35,267 Increased By 233.5 (0.67%)
Apr 30, 2025
World Print 2025-04-30

UN rights chief demands world act to stop Gaza catastrophe

AFP Published 30 Apr, 2025 05:57am

GENEVA: The UN rights chief called on countries to halt a “humanitarian catastrophe” in Gaza, where a total Israeli blockade on aid is pushing the Palestinian territory towards a collapse of critical life-saving support;

“As the complete blockade of assistance essential for survival enters its ninth week, there must be concerted international efforts to stop this humanitarian catastrophe from reaching a new, unseen level,” Volker Turk said in a statement.

Israel strictly controls all inflows of international aid vital for the 2.4 million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. It halted aid deliveries to Gaza on March 2, days before the collapse of a ceasefire that had significantly reduced hostilities after 15 months of war.

Supplies are dwindling and the UN’s World Food Programme last Friday said it had sent out its “last remaining food stocks”.

