SPL announces increased profit for 9 months ended FY25

KARACHI: Security Papers Limited (SPL) has reported a gross profit of Rs 1.599 billion for the nine months ended March 31, 2025, up from Rs 1.483 billion in the same period last year, with an increase of 8 percent.

This demonstrates the company’s ability to maintain strong financial performance. According to un-audited financial results announced by the company, the SPL’s profit before taxation stood at Rs 1.790 billion, reflecting a 2 percent increase from Rs 1.756 billion in the previous year, showcasing SPL’s strong operational efficiency and strategic initiatives.

Additionally, profit after taxation was reported at Rs 1.101 billion, reflecting a 2 percent increase from Rs 1.083 billion during the same period last year.

Aftab Manzoor, Chairman of SPL, commented on the results said that the increase in net sales, gross profit, and profit before and after taxation reflects the success of our strategic initiatives and the dedication of our team. “We remain focused on delivering sustainable growth and creating value for our stakeholders, he added.

It may be mentioned here that SPL recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Giesecke+Devrient (G+D) for the upgradation and modernization of its existing paper machine PM-2. This strategic move aligns with the State Bank of Pakistan’s initiative to introduce a new banknote series with enhanced security features in line with international standards, enabling SPL to produce banknote paper with advanced security features tailored to key customer requirements.

