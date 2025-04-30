AIRLINK 160.28 Decreased By ▼ -4.30 (-2.61%)
Apr 30, 2025
Business & Finance Print 2025-04-30

ROX to launch Nothing’s iconic devices in country

Recorder Report Published 30 Apr, 2025 05:57am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: ROX, Pakistan’s leading youth lifestyle brand from Jazz, has partnered with Nothing, the London-based tech company known for its iconic transparent design and cutting-edge performance, and Yellostone Technologies, a leading distribution company in Pakistan, to officially launch Nothing’s iconic devices in the country for the first time.

Through this partnership, Pakistani consumers can now experience Nothing’s latest products, including the acclaimed Phone (2), Phone (2a), and CMF Phone 1. To mark the occasion, early adopters of the Nothing Phone (2) and Phone (2a) will receive a complimentary pair of CMF Buds, along with the exclusive ROX Insane Vibe Bundle that includes 200 GB of high-speed data, 5,000 all-network minutes, and 5,000 SMS.

The Nothing CMF Phone 1 (8+128GB) is being offered at PKR 84,900, while the Nothing Phone 2a (12+256GB) is priced at PKR 144,900 and the flagship Nothing Phone 2 (12+512GB) is available at PKR 239,900 — both bundled with a complimentary pair of CMF Buds. Building on this momentum, the highly anticipated Nothing Phone (3a) is also scheduled to launch in Pakistan later this year, further expanding the brand’s growing ecosystem in the country.

Talking about the mutual partnership between Jazz and Nothing, Kazim Mujtaba, President Consumer Division at Jazz, said, “Our partnership with ‘Nothing’ highlights our dedication to bringing the latest in cutting-edge technology to Pakistan. As the nation’s largest digital operator, serving over 100 million Pakistanis, we are excited to exclusively introduce the Nothing phones series with ROX, our Lifestyle Youth Brand, which shares a similar philosophy with Nothing to provide seamless connectivity, superior performance, and an unparalleled user experience.”

While commenting on the potential of the Pakistan smartphone market, Rishi Kishor Gupta, Regional Director of Nothing MEA, said, “As Pakistan’s smartphone market continues to grow at pace, it presents the perfect opportunity for Nothing to bring our innovative technology and unique design language to a new generation of users. Our entry into this dynamic landscape marks the beginning of a long-term commitment to make tech more fun, more expressive, and more accessible for all.”

Echoing this vision, Carl Pei, CEO of Nothing, has emphasized the company’s mission, “We’re building a world where tech is fun again. Remember a time where every new product made you excited? We’re bringing that back.” This partnership signifies a new chapter in Pakistan’s tech landscape, offering consumers innovative products that blend functionality with unique design.

Farid Jan, Founder and CEO of Yellostone Technologies, stated, “We’re attuned to the aspirations of Pakistan’s new generation. In a market saturated with similar devices, Nothing offers a refreshing alternative. Our collaboration aims to introduce these groundbreaking smartphones and, soon, Nothing’s range of wearables, including earbuds and smartwatches. We are committed to ensuring nationwide availability and delivering an exceptional retail experience.”

Aligned with Jazz’s commitment to innovation, this partnership with Nothing supports the company’s shift from connectivity to broader digital services. As Pakistan’s leading Service Co, Jazz serves over 100 million users through a portfolio that includes fintech (Jazz Cash), entertainment (Tamasha), digital self-care (SIMOSA), InsurTech (Fikr Free), enterprise cloud solutions (Garaj), and gaming (Game Now), empowering platforms that enhance the lives and livelihoods of Pakistanis through technology.

The Nothing product range is now available in-store at 10 Jazz Experience Centres across major cities of Pakistan and will soon be available for online purchase via the ROX App.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

