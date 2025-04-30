AIRLINK 160.28 Decreased By ▼ -4.30 (-2.61%)
BOP 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.94%)
CNERGY 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.58%)
CPHL 86.11 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.27%)
FCCL 43.73 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.77%)
FFL 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.94%)
FLYNG 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.7%)
HUBC 137.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.54%)
HUMNL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.47%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
KOSM 5.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 68.92 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.69%)
OGDC 207.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.09%)
PACE 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.34%)
PAEL 43.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.1%)
PIAHCLA 16.78 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.9%)
PIBTL 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 13.48 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.43%)
PPL 157.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-1.97%)
PRL 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.47%)
PTC 20.58 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.48%)
SEARL 84.59 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.03%)
SSGC 39.33 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (4.27%)
SYM 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.97%)
TELE 7.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.92%)
TRG 63.84 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.08%)
WAVESAPP 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.66%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
BR100 12,154 Increased By 88.7 (0.74%)
BR30 35,868 Increased By 101.3 (0.28%)
KSE100 114,872 Increased By 808.3 (0.71%)
KSE30 35,267 Increased By 233.5 (0.67%)
Apr 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-04-30

Indian narrative collapsed on international stage: Mian Zahid

Recorder Report Published 30 Apr, 2025 05:57am

KARACHI: The Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan, the President of the Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, the President of All Karachi Industrial Alliance, the Chairman of the FPCCI Advisory Board, Mian Zahid Hussain said that India's narrative on terrorism has collapsed on the international stage.

He said that despite intense diplomatic lobbying, India has been unable to rally support from any country or international organization against Pakistan.

Speaking to the business community, the veteran leader stated that Prime Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif's offer of an independent and impartial investigation has shifted international opinion, further discrediting India’s claims.

Mian Zahid Hussain emphasised that India's media machinery has failed to generate meaningful traction, leading to disappointment within the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). “The global media has largely ignored India's accusations, while the flawed, contradictory, and baseless allegations have triggered scepticism even within India’s own journalistic, military, and intellectual circles,” he added.

He pointed to the growing doubts surrounding the Pahalgam incident, noting that Indian citizens are now questioning the official narrative. “Narendra Modi and his extremist associates are resorting to negative tactics to cover up their incompetence and crumbling reputations,” he said, adding India needs to acknowledge that the Pakistani nation stands united with its armed forces, a testament to our strength and resilience.

Mian Zahid criticised India’s regional ambitions, stating that its dream of establishing dominance clashed with ground realities. “The world has rejected India's propaganda, and Pakistan’s stance in favour of regional peace is gaining significant international recognition,” he noted, underlining the global support for Pakistan's stance.

Addressing India’s threats regarding the Indus Waters Treaty, he asserted that India cannot divert or halt river flows unilaterally without serious consequences. Pakistan’s decision to close its airspace to Indian aircraft, resulting in estimated losses of $400 million daily and causing significant delays, was cited as an effective countermeasure.

“Tourism in India is suffering due to growing insecurity, and foreign direct investment is under threat. The poorly conceived and executed Pahalgam drama has backfired spectacularly,” he said.

Condemning what he described as a pattern of false flag operations by the Modi government, he said, “Modi’s entire political strategy is rooted in anti-Muslim, anti-Pakistan, and extremist narratives. His reckless policies have led India into a dead end.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Mian Zahid

Comments

200 characters

Indian narrative collapsed on international stage: Mian Zahid

IT sector: $700m new foreign investment pledges secured: PM

Reduced hydropower, costly fuels: Govt warns of potential hike in power bills

Kandhkot to third-party buyers: PPL seeks PD’s approval to redirect unutilised gas

Health, education and social protection: Govt’s current expenditure totals Rs637.749bn: FD

UAE, Kuwait urge Pakistan to exercise restraint

Team comprising over dozen Chinese companies arrives

ITO provisions and Section 4B: SC urged to harmonise definition of ‘income’

Countrywide slowdown in return submissions

ST payment: FBR fixes MRP of cement

OICCI seeks key tax reforms to increase tax-to-GDP ratio

Read more stories