Indian narrative collapsed on international stage: Mian Zahid

KARACHI: The Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan, the President of the Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, the President of All Karachi Industrial Alliance, the Chairman of the FPCCI Advisory Board, Mian Zahid Hussain said that India's narrative on terrorism has collapsed on the international stage.

He said that despite intense diplomatic lobbying, India has been unable to rally support from any country or international organization against Pakistan.

Speaking to the business community, the veteran leader stated that Prime Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif's offer of an independent and impartial investigation has shifted international opinion, further discrediting India’s claims.

Mian Zahid Hussain emphasised that India's media machinery has failed to generate meaningful traction, leading to disappointment within the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). “The global media has largely ignored India's accusations, while the flawed, contradictory, and baseless allegations have triggered scepticism even within India’s own journalistic, military, and intellectual circles,” he added.

He pointed to the growing doubts surrounding the Pahalgam incident, noting that Indian citizens are now questioning the official narrative. “Narendra Modi and his extremist associates are resorting to negative tactics to cover up their incompetence and crumbling reputations,” he said, adding India needs to acknowledge that the Pakistani nation stands united with its armed forces, a testament to our strength and resilience.

Mian Zahid criticised India’s regional ambitions, stating that its dream of establishing dominance clashed with ground realities. “The world has rejected India's propaganda, and Pakistan’s stance in favour of regional peace is gaining significant international recognition,” he noted, underlining the global support for Pakistan's stance.

Addressing India’s threats regarding the Indus Waters Treaty, he asserted that India cannot divert or halt river flows unilaterally without serious consequences. Pakistan’s decision to close its airspace to Indian aircraft, resulting in estimated losses of $400 million daily and causing significant delays, was cited as an effective countermeasure.

“Tourism in India is suffering due to growing insecurity, and foreign direct investment is under threat. The poorly conceived and executed Pahalgam drama has backfired spectacularly,” he said.

Condemning what he described as a pattern of false flag operations by the Modi government, he said, “Modi’s entire political strategy is rooted in anti-Muslim, anti-Pakistan, and extremist narratives. His reckless policies have led India into a dead end.”

