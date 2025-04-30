Experts stress eco-friendly entrepreneurship in rural areas

HYDERABAD: Amid mounting concerns over the escalating impacts of climate change, experts have stressed the urgent need to promote eco-friendly entrepreneurship in rural areas as a key strategy to empower women and strengthen household livelihoods.

This appeal was made during one-day seminar held on Tuesday at the Faculty of Agricultural Engineering and Technology, Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam. The event was organized in collaboration with the Geneva-based Green Earth Action Foundation (GEAF) to commemorate Green Earth Action Day.

Addressing the seminar, SAU Vice Chancellor Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal emphasized the significance of green entrepreneurship, inclusive green economy, and improved access to green financing at the grassroots level to enhance climate resilience among women and youth. “Leveraging local resources is vital to ensuring food security and building a sustainable economic foundation,” he remarked.

Dr. Tahseen Fatima Miano, a food technologist and educationist, highlighted the potential of converting agricultural and livestock waste into biogas energy. She advocated for harnessing the skills of rural women in cottage and allied industries and suggested that young women could successfully venture into organic food businesses by adopting sustainable models.

Dr. Ghulam Hussain Wagan, economist and faculty member at SAU, noted that Pakistan’s agriculture sector which employs 38% of the population and contributes 24% to the national GDP is under serious threat from climate change, water scarcity, erratic weather patterns, and sea intrusion in the Indus Delta. Citing international reports, he warned that with the average global temperature already increased by 1.2°C since the industrial era, Pakistan could face climate-induced displacement of up to 140 million people by 2050 without urgent action.

Pirah Siyal, environmental educationist and representative of GEAF, shared that the foundation is committed to advancing sustainable development worldwide through community engagement and innovative solutions.

During the technical session, Dr. Saima Kalsoom Babbar (Associate Professor, SAU) and Dr. Anila Hameed Memon from the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) voiced deep concern over widespread deforestation and the decline of native plant species, which have disrupted local food ecosystems and caused a sharp decline in bird populations.

They also pointed out the damaging effects of excessive use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides, urging greater research into modern agricultural practices and the development of climate-resilient crop varieties.

The seminar concluded with the distribution of sewing machines among rural women to help them generate income through tailoring and handicrafts. Guest speakers and keynote panellists were also honoured with commemorative shields for their valuable contributions.

