AIRLINK 160.28 Decreased By ▼ -4.30 (-2.61%)
BOP 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.94%)
CNERGY 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.58%)
CPHL 86.11 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.27%)
FCCL 43.73 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.77%)
FFL 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.94%)
FLYNG 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.7%)
HUBC 137.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.54%)
HUMNL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.47%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
KOSM 5.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 68.92 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.69%)
OGDC 207.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.09%)
PACE 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.34%)
PAEL 43.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.1%)
PIAHCLA 16.78 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.9%)
PIBTL 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 13.48 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.43%)
PPL 157.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-1.97%)
PRL 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.47%)
PTC 20.58 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.48%)
SEARL 84.59 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.03%)
SSGC 39.33 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (4.27%)
SYM 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.97%)
TELE 7.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.92%)
TRG 63.84 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.08%)
WAVESAPP 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.66%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
BR100 12,154 Increased By 88.7 (0.74%)
BR30 35,868 Increased By 101.3 (0.28%)
KSE100 114,872 Increased By 808.3 (0.71%)
KSE30 35,267 Increased By 233.5 (0.67%)
Apr 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-04-30

Japan CAA commissioner meets CCP chairman: Digital market regulation, consumer protection discussed

Recorder Report Published 30 Apr, 2025 05:57am

ISLAMABAD: Consumer Affairs Agency (CAA) of Japan on Tuesday conveyed to the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) that the Japanese government is drafting a Digital Markets Act whereas the CCP is proposing a Bill on Digital Markets for development of digital market legal framework.

Yutaka Arai, Commissioner of the Consumer Affairs Agency (CAA) of Japan, visited the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) and met with Dr Kabir Ahmed Sidhu, Chairman CCP, to discuss areas of mutual cooperation, particularly in the fields of digital market regulation and consumer protection.

During the meeting, Dr Sidhu briefed Arai on the CCP’s ongoing initiatives, including the launch of the study on “Competition Assessment of Digital Markets and Digital Services in Pakistan.”

This comprehensive study aims to examine the impact of digital markets and services on competition, economic growth, and employment opportunities in Pakistan. The study will culminate in policy recommendations to ensure regulatory harmonization with global best practices. Dr Sidhu further shared that, based on the study’s findings, CCP plans to propose a Draft Bill on Digital Markets, following international trends observed in jurisdictions such as Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, and India, where similar legislative measures have already been introduced.

Arai noted that Japan faces similar challenges in regulating its digital markets and informed that the Japanese government is also in the process of drafting a Digital Markets Act. Both sides agreed to work closely together and share ongoing research efforts to enhance regulatory frameworks in their respective jurisdictions.

Highlighting recent developments in Japan, Arai shared that amendments to the Act on Specified Commercial Transactions, particularly relating to Mail Order Sales, were made in 2021 and enforced in June 2022. These amendments aim to strengthen consumer protection by requiring sellers to display specific contractual information on the final confirmation screen, such as the quantity of goods, payment terms, and delivery timing, while prohibiting misleading representations. Consumers are granted the right to rescind the contract if they are misled. Additionally, sellers must include mandatory information in mail order advertisements, such as the offer period and cancellation policies. The amendments also explicitly prohibit misrepresentation regarding cancellation rights, with violations subject not only to administrative measures but also direct punitive actions.

Arai emphasized that while Japanese law does not outrightly ban defective products in e-commerce, sellers are strongly encouraged to ensure product quality and provide clear usage guidelines to customers to minimize disputes and enhance consumer satisfaction.

In response, Dr Sidhu acknowledged the relevance of Japan’s experience to Pakistan’s evolving e-commerce sector, especially with the increase in cross border online shopping, which introduces new challenges in ensuring product authenticity and customer protection. Dr Sidhu emphasized the need for Pakistan to proactively address these risks.

Dr Sidhu further proposed that, inspired by the best practices of Japan’s Consumer Affairs Agency, CCP would recommend the formulation of a centralized law for product safety to the relevant Ministry, aiming to further strengthen the Pakistan’s consumer protection framework.

Both sides agreed to establish a Joint Research Group comprising experts from the CCP and the CAA Japan to facilitate continuous knowledge sharing, particularly focusing on digital market regulations and consumer protection strategies.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, paving the way for a strengthened institutional collaboration between the Consumer Affairs Agency of Japan and the Competition Commission of Pakistan. This partnership aims to advance the protection of consumer rights and foster research sharing on the development of the digital market legal framework.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

CCP Dr Kabir Ahmed Sidhu Japan CAA Digital market regulation Yutaka Arai consumer protection

Comments

200 characters

Japan CAA commissioner meets CCP chairman: Digital market regulation, consumer protection discussed

IT sector: $700m new foreign investment pledges secured: PM

Reduced hydropower, costly fuels: Govt warns of potential hike in power bills

Kandhkot to third-party buyers: PPL seeks PD’s approval to redirect unutilised gas

Health, education and social protection: Govt’s current expenditure totals Rs637.749bn: FD

UAE, Kuwait urge Pakistan to exercise restraint

Team comprising over dozen Chinese companies arrives

ITO provisions and Section 4B: SC urged to harmonise definition of ‘income’

Countrywide slowdown in return submissions

ST payment: FBR fixes MRP of cement

OICCI seeks key tax reforms to increase tax-to-GDP ratio

Read more stories