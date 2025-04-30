Govt bills: Asif-led panel to review progress, ease processing

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has constituted a six-member committee headed by Minister for Defence, Khawaja Muhammad Asif to review progress and facilitate the processing of government bills introduced in parliament by various ministries and Divisions, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

The members of the Committee are Minister for Law and Justice, Azam Nazir Tarar, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Secretary, Law and Justice, Muhib Ali Phulpoto, Additional Secretary, (PAU), PMO and Secretary, Parliamentary Affairs.

The Terms of Reference of the Committee are as follows: (i) to identify and categorize all pending bills introduced by various Ministries and Division in the Parliament based on urgency and national importance; (ii) examine procedural delays and recommend measures to accelerate legislative approvals; (iii) coordinate with relevant Ministries. Stakeholders and legislative bodies to resolve bottlenecks; (iv) ensure compliance with constitutional provisions and parliamentary procedures; and (v) improve legislative efficiency through recommendations on process optimization.

According to sources, the committee may co-opt the Minister of the sponsoring Ministry/Division as per requirement. First meeting of the committee shall be held within one week (current week) and initial report will be submitted for the perusal of the Prime Minister.

The committee shall continue to meet on weekly basis to discharge the assigned task. Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs shall provide secretarial support.

