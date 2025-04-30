AIRLINK 160.28 Decreased By ▼ -4.30 (-2.61%)
BOP 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.94%)
CNERGY 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.58%)
CPHL 86.11 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.27%)
FCCL 43.73 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.77%)
FFL 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.94%)
FLYNG 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.7%)
HUBC 137.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.54%)
HUMNL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.47%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
KOSM 5.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 68.92 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.69%)
OGDC 207.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.09%)
PACE 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.34%)
PAEL 43.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.1%)
PIAHCLA 16.78 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.9%)
PIBTL 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 13.48 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.43%)
PPL 157.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-1.97%)
PRL 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.47%)
PTC 20.58 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.48%)
SEARL 84.59 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.03%)
SSGC 39.33 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (4.27%)
SYM 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.97%)
TELE 7.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.92%)
TRG 63.84 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.08%)
WAVESAPP 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.66%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
BR100 12,154 Increased By 88.7 (0.74%)
BR30 35,868 Increased By 101.3 (0.28%)
KSE100 114,872 Increased By 808.3 (0.71%)
KSE30 35,267 Increased By 233.5 (0.67%)
Apr 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-04-30

Govt bills: Asif-led panel to review progress, ease processing

Mushtaq Ghumman Published April 30, 2025 Updated April 30, 2025 06:54am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has constituted a six-member committee headed by Minister for Defence, Khawaja Muhammad Asif to review progress and facilitate the processing of government bills introduced in parliament by various ministries and Divisions, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

The members of the Committee are Minister for Law and Justice, Azam Nazir Tarar, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Secretary, Law and Justice, Muhib Ali Phulpoto, Additional Secretary, (PAU), PMO and Secretary, Parliamentary Affairs.

The Terms of Reference of the Committee are as follows: (i) to identify and categorize all pending bills introduced by various Ministries and Division in the Parliament based on urgency and national importance; (ii) examine procedural delays and recommend measures to accelerate legislative approvals; (iii) coordinate with relevant Ministries. Stakeholders and legislative bodies to resolve bottlenecks; (iv) ensure compliance with constitutional provisions and parliamentary procedures; and (v) improve legislative efficiency through recommendations on process optimization.

According to sources, the committee may co-opt the Minister of the sponsoring Ministry/Division as per requirement. First meeting of the committee shall be held within one week (current week) and initial report will be submitted for the perusal of the Prime Minister.

The committee shall continue to meet on weekly basis to discharge the assigned task. Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs shall provide secretarial support.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

parliament Khawaja Asif PM Shehbaz Sharif government bills

Comments

200 characters

Govt bills: Asif-led panel to review progress, ease processing

IT sector: $700m new foreign investment pledges secured: PM

Reduced hydropower, costly fuels: Govt warns of potential hike in power bills

Kandhkot to third-party buyers: PPL seeks PD’s approval to redirect unutilised gas

Health, education and social protection: Govt’s current expenditure totals Rs637.749bn: FD

UAE, Kuwait urge Pakistan to exercise restraint

Team comprising over dozen Chinese companies arrives

ITO provisions and Section 4B: SC urged to harmonise definition of ‘income’

Countrywide slowdown in return submissions

ST payment: FBR fixes MRP of cement

OICCI seeks key tax reforms to increase tax-to-GDP ratio

Read more stories