Alkhidmat sends 24th aid consignment to Gaza

KARACHI: The Alkhidmat Foundation dispatched its 24th batch of humanitarian aid for Palestinians on Tuesday, transporting 40 tons of essential supplies, including tents, medicines, and medical equipment, from Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport.

The relief goods, bound for Jordan via a chartered aircraft, will be distributed to displaced families in Gaza grappling with the aftermath of prolonged conflict.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Monem Zafar Khan, addressing media at the airport, underscored the urgency of the initiative, noting that over 51,000 Palestinians have been killed and millions displaced since hostilities began. “Our brothers and sisters lack food, shelter, and basic healthcare. As Muslims, supporting them is both a moral duty and a shared responsibility,” he stated. He revealed that Alkhidmat has now sent 23 prior consignments—19 by air and four by sea—to alleviate suffering in the region.

Alkhidmat Karachi CEO Naveed Ali Baig emphasized the foundation’s sustained commitment, vowing to “continue aiding Palestinians during and after the conflict, including post-war reconstruction.” He acknowledged the contributions of Pakistani philanthropists, government bodies, and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), calling for further public support to scale relief efforts.

Since the onset of the crisis, Alkhidmat has mobilized nationwide donations to address critical shortages in Gaza, where infrastructure collapse and resource scarcity have exacerbated a dire humanitarian situation. The latest shipment reflects Pakistan’s ongoing grassroots-led response to the conflict.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025