AIRLINK 160.28 Decreased By ▼ -4.30 (-2.61%)
BOP 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.94%)
CNERGY 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.58%)
CPHL 86.11 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.27%)
FCCL 43.73 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.77%)
FFL 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.94%)
FLYNG 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.7%)
HUBC 137.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.54%)
HUMNL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.47%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
KOSM 5.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 68.92 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.69%)
OGDC 207.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.09%)
PACE 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.34%)
PAEL 43.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.1%)
PIAHCLA 16.78 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.9%)
PIBTL 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 13.48 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.43%)
PPL 157.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-1.97%)
PRL 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.47%)
PTC 20.58 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.48%)
SEARL 84.59 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.03%)
SSGC 39.33 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (4.27%)
SYM 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.97%)
TELE 7.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.92%)
TRG 63.84 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.08%)
WAVESAPP 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.66%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
BR100 12,154 Increased By 88.7 (0.74%)
BR30 35,868 Increased By 101.3 (0.28%)
KSE100 114,872 Increased By 808.3 (0.71%)
KSE30 35,267 Increased By 233.5 (0.67%)
Apr 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-04-30

PSO demonstrates operational resilience amid market challenges in 9MFY25

Recorder Report Published April 30, 2025 Updated April 30, 2025 06:29am

KARACHI: The Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has posted a net profit of Rs 15.3 billion for the nine months ended March 31, 2025 (9MFY25).

This performance translates into earnings per share (EPS) of Rs 32.5, reflecting the company’s strategic focus and operational efficiency.

According to the company’s handout, the gross sales surged to Rs 2.5 trillion (9MFY24: Rs 2.8 trillion), reinforcing PSO’s significant presence in the national energy landscape.

The group recorded a net profit of Rs 12.3 billion for the period, translating into earnings per share (EPS) of Rs 26.2 compared to an EPS of Rs 35.5 during 9MFY24.

The PSO upheld its leadership position in key fuel segments, maintaining a 46% market share in white oil, including 46.5% in diesel, and an impressive 99% in the jet fuel market.

The company continued expansion of its retail network to 3,641 stations, following the strategic opening of 67 new outlets, further solidifying its market presence.

Beyond business, the PSO contributed Rs 334 million to social and community development, including Rs 120 million dedicated to a nationwide Ramazan ration distribution initiative.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PSO Pakistan State Oil earnings per share PSO profit

Comments

200 characters

PSO demonstrates operational resilience amid market challenges in 9MFY25

IT sector: $700m new foreign investment pledges secured: PM

Reduced hydropower, costly fuels: Govt warns of potential hike in power bills

Kandhkot to third-party buyers: PPL seeks PD’s approval to redirect unutilised gas

Health, education and social protection: Govt’s current expenditure totals Rs637.749bn: FD

UAE, Kuwait urge Pakistan to exercise restraint

Team comprising over dozen Chinese companies arrives

ITO provisions and Section 4B: SC urged to harmonise definition of ‘income’

Countrywide slowdown in return submissions

ST payment: FBR fixes MRP of cement

OICCI seeks key tax reforms to increase tax-to-GDP ratio

Read more stories