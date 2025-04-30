PSO demonstrates operational resilience amid market challenges in 9MFY25

KARACHI: The Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has posted a net profit of Rs 15.3 billion for the nine months ended March 31, 2025 (9MFY25).

This performance translates into earnings per share (EPS) of Rs 32.5, reflecting the company’s strategic focus and operational efficiency.

According to the company’s handout, the gross sales surged to Rs 2.5 trillion (9MFY24: Rs 2.8 trillion), reinforcing PSO’s significant presence in the national energy landscape.

The group recorded a net profit of Rs 12.3 billion for the period, translating into earnings per share (EPS) of Rs 26.2 compared to an EPS of Rs 35.5 during 9MFY24.

The PSO upheld its leadership position in key fuel segments, maintaining a 46% market share in white oil, including 46.5% in diesel, and an impressive 99% in the jet fuel market.

The company continued expansion of its retail network to 3,641 stations, following the strategic opening of 67 new outlets, further solidifying its market presence.

Beyond business, the PSO contributed Rs 334 million to social and community development, including Rs 120 million dedicated to a nationwide Ramazan ration distribution initiative.

