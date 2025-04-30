Operation for 2025 commences: First Hajj flight departs from Islamabad

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Hajj operation for 2025 officially commenced as the first flight carrying pilgrims departed from Islamabad International Airport to Madinah early Tuesday morning.

The PIA Flight PK-713 took off at 4:45 AM with 442 pilgrims on board, marking the beginning of this year’s Hajj pilgrimage operations.

The pilgrims were seen off by Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Yousuf, Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Al-Malki, and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Chief Executive Officer Air Vice Marshal Amir Hayat, who presented special gifts to the departing pilgrims.

Later, the first Hajj flight from Quetta, PK-7201 also departed at 10:00 AM carrying 170 pilgrims. Meanwhile, Lahore’s first Hajj flight, PK-747, took off at 10:00 PM with 323 passengers bound for Madinah.

PIA spokesman said that PIA would transport approximately 35,200 government-quota pilgrims to Saudi Arabia through more than 117 special flights. In the initial phase, special flights will carry pilgrims from Pakistan to Madinah, while in the second phase flights will be directed to Jeddah.

“The national carrier will operate direct Hajj flights from six major Pakistani cities: Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Multan, and Quetta,” PIA spokesman said.

At Islamabad and Karachi airports, “Road to Makkah” facilities have been established in collaboration with the Saudi government, allowing pilgrims to complete Saudi immigration procedures before leaving Pakistan.

PIA’s pre-Hajj operation will continue until May 31, while the post-Hajj operation will begin on June 10 and conclude on July 10, 2025.

