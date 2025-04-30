CM Maryam launches Rs84bn ‘ration card’ programme

LAHORE: With a total package worth Rs. 84 billion for the industrial workers, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif Tuesday launched the largest ration card programme in the history of Pakistan.

Under the CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Ration Card program, Rs. 3000 monthly subsidy will be given to the social security workers and miners.

Through the ‘JS Bank Zindagi’ card, social security workers and miners will be able to get digital cash, transfer, advance salary and rewards on the Labour Day. In addition to other facilities, the ‘JS Bank Zindagi’ card will also provide additional cash benefits and insurance. The workers and miners will be able to get 13 additional benefits and facilities through this card.

The Chief Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of several projects for the workers. She laid the foundation stone of Social Security Hospital of Sargodha and Kasur and a 50-bedded Social Security Hospital in Rahim Yar Khan. She also laid the foundation stone of Punjab’s first Maryam Nawaz Wellness Center for workers along with a 200-bedded Cardiac City for workers.

The Chief Minister also launched a ‘teleclinics’ project for the workers across the province. She inaugurated Taxila Labour Colonies and Workers Welfare Complex Sundar Estate. She also laid the foundation stone of Labour Colony Warburton and Labour Colony Multan Phase 2. She also held a lottery for motorcycles and solar panels for workers.

Provincial Minister for Labour Malik Faisal Khokhar apprised about the working of Labour Department in his address. He stated that 300 more day care centres are being set up for women workers in

factories.

Provincial Minister for Minerals & Mines Sher Ali Gorchani, while informing about the measures being taken for the well-being of miners, said that under the transparency policy, auction of minerals is being done through e-auction process.

The Chief Minister in her address announced to give ration cards to 1.25 million working families. She said that there is tension on the border between India and Pakistan, but there is no need to worry. The Pakistan Army can combat every threat. Allah Almighty has given Pakistan, Pakistani people and the Pakistan Army the courage to encounter the enemy, she said.

The CM said, “I want to tell the Pakistani people that no matter which party we belong to, we should stand with the Pakistan Army on this occasion. Any enemy of Pakistan will think ten times before attacking as everyone knows that Pakistan is a nuclear power. Pakistan was made a nuclear power by Nawaz Sharif. The credit for making the country invincible goes to the sacrifices of the martyrs as well as to the sincere efforts of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. I thank Allah Almighty for fulfilling the long-standing dream of ration cards for workers.”

She added, “The progress in our country is due to the hard work of the labourers. Labourers work the hardest to build new roads, airports, hospitals and motorways. If the country is progressing due to the labourers and hard workers, then they should also be rewarded. Rs. 3000 will be provided per month through ration cards. It is my wish and prayer that no poor or labourer’s child sleeps with an empty stomach.”

She said, “I congratulate Labour Minister Faisal Khokhar, his team and Provincial Minister for Minerals Sher Ali Gorchani for providing ration cards to 40,000 workers. The ration card program is initially being launched with Rs. 50 billion per year. We will strive to our utmost to include as many labourers as possible in the ration card program. The ration card is not for those who ask for arms, but for those who work 15 to 16 hours in a day.”

