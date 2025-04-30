Belligerent Hindustan

Indians, generally, are peace-loving people. Most Indians from Occupied Kashmir to Kannyakumari passionately subscribe to the Gandhian philosophy of “Ahimsa”, which means, “nonviolence”.

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru in their struggle against British Imperialism, alongside Jinnah and other Muslim League leaders never incited public or mobs to go and lynch the Goras (White skinned) rulers. They had complete unanimity on this issue in spite of their differences on the partitioning of the subcontinent. They said ‘no’ to use of violence.

If people of India are peace oriented then why they let loose upon themselves and the very strong minority population with an RSS mindset junta in New Delhi? It is a fact that the government in New Delhi is evil; the establishment and its agencies are devilishly evil. This was not the case until the government in Centre was run by Indian National Congress. The Nehruvian philosophy of live and let live allowed for protection of Minorities, in particular the growing community of Muslims.

Indira Gandhi, daughter of Nehru, altered the behaviour of the Congress party irrevocably by indulging in wholesale efforts to undo and dismember Pakistan. Her actions gave impetus to the communal activities of The RSS. The Bharatiya Janata Party found a strong foothold, when, Indira Gandhi decided to storm the “Golden Temple” in pursuit of Bhindrewala, the warrior politician, who stood for the rights of Sikhs, including the ultimate appeal of an independent Khalistan.

The carnage and killing of Sikhs in Punjab, Delhi and other parts of India, at the hands of the Jan Sanghis, was well orchestrated by the militant RSS goons. They tortured, outraged the modesty of women, and killed hundreds of Sikh women, men and children. Beant Singh settled the score, who was the trusted personal guard of Indira Gandhi, by pumping enough bullets into her, to ensure that there remains no possibility of her surviving the attack. She died once at the hospital.

She was responsible for the killings of thousands of innocent Bengalis, Biharis and other Minorities in East Pakistan. Those who live by the gun, die by the bullet. Chapter closed.

During the period from 1947 to the 1980s there were occasional communal riots but those weren’t rampant and certainly not across India. These were restricted to UP, Bihar and Hyderabad Deccan.

The entire social fabric of peaceful coexistence changed when Narasimha Rao allowed BJP and its cohorts to maim and destroy the historic Babri Masjid in 1992. Since then things have never been the same. India, a secular state had begun to descend into being a rigid, intolerant and audaciously aggressive, Hindu -India. This transition had very little to do with Hinduism, which by itself, like almost all other religions, is a peaceful and tolerant religion.

The advent of the evil of Modi, first as Chief Minister of Gujarat and now as Prime minister for the last decade or so, has rendered India to being a fascist state. The man has a mind of a devil, the look of Ravan and an attitude of Hitler and Mussolini, combined and rolled into one. He is a warmonger. No wonder, the world media epitaphed his pictures aptly as the “Butcher of Gujarat”. He, who was denied visa by The USA, due to his direct complicity for the massive killings of Muslims near Ahmedabad is today being wooed by the same country, due to the growing fears of an emerging Dragon of The East—the People’s Republic of China.

If Pulwama wasn’t enough to teach themselves a lesson, the Modi government blatantly staged the Pahalgam terrorist attack upon innocent tourists; 26 precious human lives were lost. Pakistan, rightfully, condemned this heinous act of terror and has now offered for a joint enquiry into the incident. The Indians wouldn’t take the offer for obvious reasons of having stage managed the dastardly act. India having managed the killings had moved the law enforcers from the site of the attack only a few days prior to the event, hence they cannot ill-afford an impartial enquiry. Indians will most likely run away from the negotiating table.

In consonance with their 77-year history of blaming Pakistan for every ill that descends upon them, this time too, with no evidence, credible or otherwise, nor a shred of paper, India began to blame Pakistanis for the unthinkable and unpardonable act of terror. They provoked the man on the street to yell for “Revenge, Revenge, war, war”. A frenzy has been ignited which actually might go to consume India more than the region itself.

The cornerstone of the US foreign policy in Asia, since 1949, the year when Mao Zedong declared independence by defeating the Kuomintang forces of General Chiang Kai-shek, had been to encircle and contain its misplaced nightmare of the spread of Communism. Nehru too fell into the trap of the West and engaged China militarily, whom he earlier referred to as Hindi- cheeni Bhai Bhai in the Ladakh region. The Indians were beaten lock, stock and barrel. Nehru’s health deteriorated as a result of the Sino-Indian war. He died before his body arrived at the hospital. He died of its effects.

From 1949 to 1978, China was a giant in the fog. The world had not even seen its contours and the political environment was too hazy. After the economic opening of China, it has not looked back. The progress and transformation has been phenomenal. It is nothing but a miracle of how the phoenix has arisen from the ashes. Today, this giant of a nation, a powerhouse of innovation and promoter of electronic boards has now become an eyesore for India and the West.

The recent tit-for-tat following the US tariff war has left the US licking its wounds. Nations take time to retaliate, unlike individuals. So despite of any personal ambition to go to war, the establishment (global) wouldn’t want to go to war, the global establishment wouldn’t permit an escalation that will spiral out of hands.

India has egged itself to find partners for hurting the ever growing dominance of the Chinese economy upon world trade, commerce, industry and economy. In this pursuit, it first did the Pulwama false-flag operation and failed miserably. Three years down the road, it has staged the killing of its own citizens. Only evil leadership can think to do something so heinous. Modi has done it.

As a first of the retaliating steps it (read Modi) has planned, was the recent suspension of the Indus Water Basis Treaty signed in 1962, on a unilateral basis. All international conventions have been violated upon by the closure of the flow of water into the Indus River. Water by its inherent nature cannot be contained; its intrinsic quality is to flow. What we expect is that India would open the water channels unexpectedly, and without prior information to Pakistan, for hurting its crops and for causing flooding during the upcoming monsoon season. It did so on 26th April, 2025. They suddenly released water into river Jhelum with hope to cause flooding.

The desperate action (s) by India must also be viewed against its own disturbing political landscape. The seven sister states of North East of the subcontinent are fully ripe for seeking independence from the forced Union with India. There is nothing common between Bharat, and the seven states, be it food, language, culture or even the music. These seven states’ music is better because of the influence of the rich music from Bangladesh. They are a forced marriage. The marriage is on the rocks, badly. A separation, nay, a complete divorce is imminent. The timing of it is the only guess to make.

The West is still pursuing to encircle China—from North East Asian countries they have no willing partners—the year is not 1945-49 or thereabouts. There is no General Douglas MacArthur in Tokyo or Seoul. The takers don’t exist today. So the alternate route was either through Russia that has a common border of 2615 miles with People’s Republic of China or through the subcontinent. Russia, obviously, wasn’t playing ball with the West. So the pursuit now is focused upon South Asia where India apparently has agreed to be a partner in crime.

China is a mature nation with leadership that is not only visionary but highly pragmatic too. If they (China) can recover back through the negotiating table, without firing a single bullet, the city-country territories of Hong Kong and Macau, they are capable of doing the same with Taiwan and Ladakh region. The greater China’s emergence is a nightmare for New Delhi and the West. But that’s a reality to emerge. The world will have to accept it.

The Indian government, rather only Modi and his equally evil minded Home Minister Amit Shah, will be well advised to retrace their steps backwards from creating an almost war like situation. Armed conflicts have never been solution oriented. Pakistan thus far has exercised a mature restraint, which it must continue to do so. Indians are failing in their objectives. They will try, again. Our armed forces, by Allah’s grace and blessings, are fully capable of retaliating against any misadventures by India. As is being said, this time tea is not on offer; but we are a hospitable nation, what will the likes of Abhinandan like to partake : a “jalebi” of sorts or a “Rasgullah” of friendship. That’s always on the table to take. Modi, the evil, you have a choice to make. History is not on your side.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025