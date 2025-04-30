AIRLINK 160.28 Decreased By ▼ -4.30 (-2.61%)
BOP 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.94%)
CNERGY 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.58%)
CPHL 86.11 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.27%)
FCCL 43.73 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.77%)
FFL 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.94%)
FLYNG 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.7%)
HUBC 137.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.54%)
HUMNL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.47%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
KOSM 5.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 68.92 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.69%)
OGDC 207.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.09%)
PACE 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.34%)
PAEL 43.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.1%)
PIAHCLA 16.78 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.9%)
PIBTL 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 13.48 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.43%)
PPL 157.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-1.97%)
PRL 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.47%)
PTC 20.58 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.48%)
SEARL 84.59 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.03%)
SSGC 39.33 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (4.27%)
SYM 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.97%)
TELE 7.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.92%)
TRG 63.84 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.08%)
WAVESAPP 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.66%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
BR100 12,154 Increased By 88.7 (0.74%)
BR30 35,868 Increased By 101.3 (0.28%)
KSE100 114,872 Increased By 808.3 (0.71%)
KSE30 35,267 Increased By 233.5 (0.67%)
Apr 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials Print 2025-04-30

Projected expenditure rise in budget FY26

Published 30 Apr, 2025 05:57am

EDITORIAL: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected a 2.2 percent rise in government expenditure this year – from 19.4 percent of Gross Domestic Product to 21.6 percent of GDP. This forecast raises two concerns.

First, the Fund’s October 2024 documents titled Article IV consultations and Request for an Extended Arrangement Under the Extended Fund Facility — Press release, staff report and statement by the Executive Director for Pakistan noted that “there are weaknesses in the National Accounts (NA) and Government Finance Statistics (GFS) that somewhat hamper surveillance.

The FY16 NA rebasing and recent publication of quarterly GDP have provided a better basis for assessing economic developments, but important shortcomings remain in the source data available for sectors accounting for around a third of GDP, while there are issues with the granularity and reliability of the GFS.

The authorities are prioritizing addressing these weaknesses, supported by Fund TA on the GFS and a new PPI index, and the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics will soon begin fieldwork for four major surveys ahead of the upcoming NA rebasing to FY26.” Thus, the data available for this forecast as noted by the Fund staff had “important shortcomings” and, in addition, it is unclear whether the scaled-down growth rate for this year, about 0.9 percent from what was budgeted, was taken into consideration.

And secondly, it would have been appreciated by domestic economists if the IMF had broken down total expenditure between current and development expenditure. The budget for the current year, approved by the Fund staff as a prior condition, envisaged an inexplicable 21 percent increase in current expenditure, in spite of the acknowledged narrow fiscal base. Critics argue that the blame for this rise which included a 20 to 25 percent rise in salaries of the 7 percent of those who are paid at the taxpayers’ expense must be borne not only by the Shehbaz Sharif-led government but also the Fund staff that approved it.

In addition, development expenditure, as was the norm in previous years during an active Fund programme, massively slashed this year to contain the budget deficit to meet other Fund quantitative conditions. Business Recorder has been urging the government to take an in-house decision to increase leverage with the Fund on harsh upfront conditions by reducing current expenditure significantly in next year’s budget, or at least to keep it at the same amount as in the current year.

Total current expenditure for the current year was budgeted at 17.2 trillion rupees with 9.77 trillion rupees budgeted for markup on debt with 8.7 trillion rupees budgeted for markup on domestic debt.

One may assume that the 20.5 percent discount rate announced by the Monetary Policy Committee during its meeting on 10 June 2024, a day after the budget was announced, was taken into consideration; however, given claims of the autonomy of the SBP it is possible that the budgeted markup may have been determined by the then prevailing discount rate of 22 percent. Be that as it may, today the rate is 12 percent and SBP sources reveal that the halving of the discount rate has reduced the budgeted markup by one trillion rupees.

The obvious question is whether this would reduce the current expenditure outlay from what was budgeted to 16.2 trillion rupees?

The answer to this query is limited to July-December 2024 or the first half of the current year as data released by the government titled Summary of Consolidated Federal and Provincial Fiscal Operations reveals the following: current expenditure 10.86 trillion rupees (63 percent of what was budgeted) with domestic markup at 7.6 trillion rupees (87 percent of what was budgeted) and development expenditure federal of only 132 billion rupees against the budgeted 1400 billion rupees (9.4 percent of what was budgeted). These statistics bode ill for the government claim that it has reduced current expenditure or that it is meeting the budgeted development outlay.

There is, therefore, an overwhelming need for the government to reduce if not cap the current expenditure for next year; otherwise, the GFS would continue to show a fragile economy heavily reliant on foreign and domestic borrowing as well as on raising the tax burden on the salaried and raising indirect taxes whose incidence on the poor is greater than on the rich.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Economy IMF Taxes gdp FBR EFF IMF and Pakistan government expenditure Budget FY26 Government Finance Statistics

Comments

200 characters

Projected expenditure rise in budget FY26

IT sector: $700m new foreign investment pledges secured: PM

Reduced hydropower, costly fuels: Govt warns of potential hike in power bills

Kandhkot to third-party buyers: PPL seeks PD’s approval to redirect unutilised gas

Health, education and social protection: Govt’s current expenditure totals Rs637.749bn: FD

UAE, Kuwait urge Pakistan to exercise restraint

Team comprising over dozen Chinese companies arrives

ITO provisions and Section 4B: SC urged to harmonise definition of ‘income’

Countrywide slowdown in return submissions

ST payment: FBR fixes MRP of cement

OICCI seeks key tax reforms to increase tax-to-GDP ratio

Read more stories